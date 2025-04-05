Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bindura man tries to kill mother-in-law

by Staff reporter
44 secs ago | Views
A 49-year-old Bindura man has been sentenced to five years in prison for the attempted murder of his mother-in-law, following an incident that occurred on January 1. Brian Mawadza, from Chihuri Compound in Bindura, was convicted of attacking his 59-year-old mother-in-law, Mercy Mupfuudza, in a fit of rage.

Bindura regional magistrate Sandra Mapindu handed down the sentence on Friday, with one year of the term conditionally suspended on the condition of good behaviour. Mawadza's violent outburst stemmed from a dispute regarding his wife, who had left his home without notice.

Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on the day of the incident, Mawadza confronted Mupfuudza, demanding information about his wife's whereabouts. Mupfuudza explained that her daughter had not arrived at her residence. This explanation seemed to trigger Mawadza's anger, leading him to assault Mupfuudza with a wooden log.

The brutal attack left Mupfuudza unconscious after being struck on the head. She was quickly assisted by neighbours and rushed to Bindura Hospital, where she received medical treatment for her injuries.

In court, Mawadza was found guilty of attempting to kill Mupfuudza through his violent actions. The magistrate expressed the gravity of the assault and noted that such behaviour would not be tolerated.

Mupfuudza is currently recovering from her injuries, while Mawadza now faces the consequences of his actions. The case serves as a stark reminder that violent behaviour, particularly within family settings, has severe legal repercussions.

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #Bindur, #Mother, #Kill

Comments


Must Read

US dollar suffocates the ZiG

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa to suspend all tariffs on US goods

2 mins ago | 0 Views

'Eddie must carry his Cross'

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe farmers displaced by new city compensated

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe secures 3 month ARV supply

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Imiklomelo kaDakamela Festival lights up Nkayi with cultural celebrations

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Africa to align education with industry needs

10 mins ago | 2 Views

Dembare fails to polish the Diamonds

11 mins ago | 1 Views

CCC councillors demand US$4,000 vehicle loan

11 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe fast-tracking ZiG banknotes rollout

12 mins ago | 4 Views

4 new schools planned for Bulawayo

13 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwean banks face backlash over excessive charges

14 mins ago | 1 Views

Highlanders' ex-CEO faces police probe

15 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises title deed processing system for farms

16 mins ago | 1 Views

Hadebe urges Highlanders to stay sharp

16 mins ago | 2 Views

Eddie Cross fails to provide evidence of Mnangagwa corruption

15 hrs ago | 657 Views

109 Geza31 demo activists arrested! Nyokayemabhunu, Geza, tell us, what are you doing about it?

16 hrs ago | 658 Views

Unpacking the Great Legal Controversy: Zimura vs Nacz and the Zimbabwe Musicians Association (Part 1)

17 hrs ago | 358 Views

Justice Ministry suspends Zimura's controversial US$150 cover band tariff

18 hrs ago | 369 Views

Rand crashes past R19 to the dollar under Ramaphosa's watch

19 hrs ago | 5957 Views

G4S sells South African Cash-in-Transit business

19 hrs ago | 978 Views

Eddie Cross apologies to Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Zimbabwe's dodgy mandatory electrical inspections suspended

21 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Zanu-PF recruits content creators and journalists for 'Movement for Change'

21 hrs ago | 761 Views

Zimbabwean challenges Gerda Steyn at the Two Oceans Marathon

21 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bulawayo council staff caught in illegal forex deals

22 hrs ago | 720 Views

Zapu councillor seeks US$400,000 for dam construction

22 hrs ago | 267 Views

Highlanders CEO resigns

22 hrs ago | 387 Views

Bulawayo housing waiting list balloons

23 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe reserves haulage and logistics industry for citizens

05 Apr 2025 at 10:40hrs | 3016 Views

Blessed Mhlanga bail bid ruling deferred to Monday

05 Apr 2025 at 10:13hrs | 145 Views

Zimbabwe's Ministry of Health warns public about nurse recruitment scam

05 Apr 2025 at 10:06hrs | 223 Views

Is Emmerson Mnangagwa under threat?

05 Apr 2025 at 09:54hrs | 758 Views

Zanu-PF councilor arrested over 'Mnangagwa must go' post

05 Apr 2025 at 08:41hrs | 1080 Views

Shortage of contraceptives hits Zaka amid fears of smuggling to SA

05 Apr 2025 at 08:41hrs | 267 Views

Fierce battle within Zanu-PF

05 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 1286 Views

Highlanders plunged into turmoil

05 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 349 Views

Zanu-PF official dismisses 'rebel plots', vows support for Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 220 Views

Gunfire and fear: Bulawayo grapples with a surge in deadly crime

05 Apr 2025 at 08:38hrs | 267 Views

Maninja named Bosso player of the month

05 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 82 Views

Tendai Biti slams Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda as a corrupt power grab

05 Apr 2025 at 08:36hrs | 117 Views

Chiwenga-faction escalates Mnangagwa impeachment moves

04 Apr 2025 at 15:52hrs | 9729 Views

'Porn-obsessed karate kid,' Mahere chides Charamba

04 Apr 2025 at 15:19hrs | 3016 Views

Deputy Headmaster on the run after sodomy allegation

04 Apr 2025 at 14:08hrs | 1255 Views

Choppies exits Zimbabwe with US$1 million loss

04 Apr 2025 at 13:39hrs | 990 Views

LIVE - Chief Dakamela host Imiklomelo KaDakamela

04 Apr 2025 at 11:48hrs | 697 Views

150 fallen war fighters to be exhumed in Zimbabwe

04 Apr 2025 at 10:46hrs | 916 Views

Fatal shooting a Chinese owned mine sparks violent protests in Zimbabwe

04 Apr 2025 at 10:45hrs | 2662 Views

'Rapist' teacher loses labour court appeal

04 Apr 2025 at 10:45hrs | 723 Views