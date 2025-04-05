Bindura man tries to kill mother-in-law

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 49-year-old Bindura man has been sentenced to five years in prison for the attempted murder of his mother-in-law, following an incident that occurred on January 1. Brian Mawadza, from Chihuri Compound in Bindura, was convicted of attacking his 59-year-old mother-in-law, Mercy Mupfuudza, in a fit of rage.Bindura regional magistrate Sandra Mapindu handed down the sentence on Friday, with one year of the term conditionally suspended on the condition of good behaviour. Mawadza's violent outburst stemmed from a dispute regarding his wife, who had left his home without notice.Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on the day of the incident, Mawadza confronted Mupfuudza, demanding information about his wife's whereabouts. Mupfuudza explained that her daughter had not arrived at her residence. This explanation seemed to trigger Mawadza's anger, leading him to assault Mupfuudza with a wooden log.The brutal attack left Mupfuudza unconscious after being struck on the head. She was quickly assisted by neighbours and rushed to Bindura Hospital, where she received medical treatment for her injuries.In court, Mawadza was found guilty of attempting to kill Mupfuudza through his violent actions. The magistrate expressed the gravity of the assault and noted that such behaviour would not be tolerated.Mupfuudza is currently recovering from her injuries, while Mawadza now faces the consequences of his actions. The case serves as a stark reminder that violent behaviour, particularly within family settings, has severe legal repercussions.