Fight over conjugal rights spills to court

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare woman has sought a protection order against her husband in a civil court, citing abuse and forced sexual relations in a dispute over conjugal rights. Tinashe Nyamukondiwa, a resident of Glen Norah, appeared before Harare Magistrate Meenal Narotam, requesting the court's intervention due to ongoing abuse at the hands of her husband, Gondokondo.Nyamukondiwa told the court that her husband had a disturbing habit of physically assaulting her and forcing her to engage in sexual intercourse. "My husband is in the habit of beating me thoroughly, forcing me to engage in sexual intercourse," she told the court. "I do not have peace in the house; I feel abused."The woman alleged that the abuse had left her with injuries and had led her to seek help from her parents, hoping that the intervention would put an end to the violent behaviour. She claimed that her husband often threatened to chase her out of their matrimonial home whenever she expressed fatigue or reluctance to engage in sexual activity.In his defence, Gondokondo denied the allegations of physical abuse. "As her husband and the father of the house, I deserve my conjugal rights," he told the court. "My wife refuses to sleep with me, and the only thing that comes to my mind is that she is seeing someone else."He further stated that his wife's excuse for refusing intimacy was her claimed tiredness, and whenever he persisted, she would allegedly accuse him of assaulting her, claiming it as the reason for seeking a protection order.After hearing both parties, Magistrate Narotam granted the protection order in favour of Nyamukondiwa, warning Gondokondo to cease any form of verbal, physical, or sexual abuse. The court's decision serves as an important reminder of the need to address issues of abuse and ensure the protection of individuals in domestic settings.The protection order now prohibits Gondokondo from continuing his abusive actions, providing Nyamukondiwa with legal recourse to safeguard her well-being.