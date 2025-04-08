Latest News Editor's Choice


Man steals cellphone at all-night prayer

by Simbarashe Sithole
A 23-year-old Plumtree man is in trouble after he allegedly stole a cellphone during an all-night prayer session.

Denis Mayisa was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts after he opened Bernard Ncube's (65) car and stole his mobile phone which was in his car while he attended an all-night prayer.

The state alleged on March 8 the complainant attended an all-night prayer in Plumtree and left his Funny Cargo car registration number AFM 2141 unlocked and the suspect opened the door and stole the mobile phone.

Ncube reported the matter and the police acted swiftly.

The stolen phone was recovered from Marylyn Tshuma by the police.

The matter continues on April 11.



Source - Byo24News

