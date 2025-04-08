Latest News Editor's Choice


'Bogus syndicates preying on public,' ZACC, ZRP

by Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) have confirmed co-ordinated criminal operations by fake syndicates posing as genuine officers who are targeting unsuspecting members of the public while donning in authentic forces' uniforms.

Speaking during the signing of the memorandum of agreement between Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB) Harare and ZACC, the ZRP Chief Director, Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Commissioner Crispen Charumbira confirmed that there is security leakage and uniforms procurement bypass in the forces which results in police uniforms being in the hands of bogus syndicates.

"They are wearing our authentic uniforms, posing as genuine members of the force, but in actual fact, they are bogus. They are using those uniforms in crime commission," Charumbira said.

"We are trying our level best to weed out all their criminal activities targeting to put the name of our force into disrepute. We will bring all criminals to book, and we appeal to all members of the public to report all criminal activities where there is involvement of our officers. Report all suspicious criminal activities by our membership," Charumbira said.

"If you find any member of the force taking bribe, please apprehend him or her and file a report. We are also appealing to mbers of the public to report any officer who might be taking bribes be it at roadblocks or other places," Charumbira added.

"We also urge our community to help us in fighting corruption, do not pay or offer them any bribe," Charumbira said.

Meanwhile, ZACC Chairperson, Mr Michael Reza concurred that some bogus ZRP officers are putting the name of forces organisation into disrepute when they engage in corrupt activities while donning in police uniforms.

"We have heard and come across several incidences where criminal syndicates commit crimes while donning in genuine police uniforms. Yes in the eyes of the public, they would think that the syndicates are genuine whilst they are only engaging in criminality," Reza said.

"It is the same scenario at ZACC, at the last count, we have sixteen organisations in Zimbabwe purporting to be operating as corruption combating institutions, but we haven't received any successful corruption case they have executed or instituting arrest," Reza added.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the fight against corruption and other forms of transnational organised crime. It also helps in enhancing cooperation and collaboration between the two sister organisations in combating and promoting integrity.

The event is testimony to a series of engagements in the fight against organised crimes. It will also enhance the sharing of intelligence and information on corruption cases, suspects and their networks.

Source - Byo24News

