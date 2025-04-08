Fake Zimbabwe ID syndicate busted in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

A syndicate behind the production of fake national identity documents has been exposed at the Civil Registry Department's Tredgold building in Bulawayo, with links to a company contracted by the Department of Deeds, Companies and Intellectual Property.The scam was uncovered after a vigilant Civil Registry official noticed irregularities during a routine application for a new plastic ID card. A woman, Ms Buhle Sibanda (born in 1995), had visited the registry offices accompanied by a man identified only as Brian.While Ms Sibanda presented what appeared to be a legitimate paper copy of her ID, the official was alarmed to find that the photograph on the document was an exact match of the applicant's appearance on that very day - same clothes, hairstyle, and makeup. This raised suspicions, especially after Ms Sibanda insisted the document had been issued in 2019 and that she had merely kept a photocopy since then.Further scrutiny of the document revealed additional discrepancies, including a reference to a non-existent traditional leader, "Chief Tshabanda" of Tsholotsho. There is no such chief in the district.Under interrogation, Ms Sibanda eventually admitted that the photo had been taken that same day just outside the Tredgold building and that all processing had been handled by Brian.Investigations have since confirmed that Brian is employed by Dokma Private Limited, a company currently contracted to the Department of Deeds, Companies and Intellectual Property. Dokma is involved in digitizing operations under the Deeds, Lands, and Administration Systems programme.The matter is now under further investigation by authorities, with indications that this may be part of a wider fraudulent network exploiting access to sensitive government systems through private contractors. More arrests are expected as the probe expands.Officials have urged members of the public to be cautious and report any suspicious activities related to identity documents.