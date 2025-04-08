Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa slams leadership over Chivayo electoral tender scandal

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has raised the alarm over deepening corruption in Zimbabwe, following explosive revelations tying controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo to a US$100 million tender scandal involving the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The scandal, which has triggered outrage across political and civic circles, centres on an investigation by South Africa's Financial Intelligence Centre. The probe revealed that Chivayo received R800 million (over US$40 million) from a total of R1.2 billion (approximately US$60 million) paid to Reform CC — a South African-based printing firm contracted to supply election materials for Zimbabwe's disputed 2023 general elections.

According to the report, the deal was marred by large-scale corruption, involving bribery and money laundering. Treasury in Harare is said to have facilitated the payments, with Chivayo pocketing the lion's share despite not being officially listed as a supplier.

Chamisa, responding to the revelations, took to social media to express his disgust and renew calls for systemic reform in Zimbabwe's governance structures.

"CORRUPTION STINKS – A FISH ROTS FROM THE HEAD… For almost 27 years, I've stood firm against corruption in all its forms," wrote Chamisa. "Not for applause, not for loves and likes, or to trend, but because I believe Zimbabweans deserve better."

He stressed that the problem lies not just in individual actors, but in the very system that enables impunity and criminality at the highest levels of leadership.

"It's no longer enough to simply point out the rot - we all live it. The time has come to FIX IT," he added. "Our vision is for a transformational and developmental government that serves - not steals. That builds - not bleeds. That empowers - not impoverishes."

Chamisa described corruption as both a national betrayal and a moral failure, calling it "a sin against God" and "a betrayal of liberation values." He urged citizens to rally behind efforts to overhaul the current political and administrative order, advocating for a renewal of values and public accountability.

The Chivayo scandal has reignited debates about the integrity of Zimbabwe's electoral processes and the role of politically connected businesspeople in siphoning public resources. With pressure mounting, observers now await whether authorities will initiate formal investigations or if the matter will, like many before it, fade into silence.

ZEC and Treasury officials have yet to respond publicly to the findings.

Source - online
More on: #Chamisa, #Chivayo, #CCC

