Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Machacha questions Blessed Geza's liberation credentials

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Zanu PF national political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha has launched a scathing attack on war veterans leader Blessed Geza, casting serious doubt on his liberation struggle credentials and personal integrity. The broadside follows Geza's recent scathing criticism of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership and a stayaway action spearheaded by disgruntled war veterans.

Geza, popularly known as "Bombshell", recently made headlines after accusing President Mnangagwa of running a corrupt and failed regime, urging him to step down. His remarks triggered swift condemnation from the ruling party's top leadership - with Machacha, who revealed a familial link to Geza, taking centre stage in discrediting his uncle's past.

In a sharply worded statement, Machacha dismissed Geza's liberation war contributions, claiming he was "never at the war front" during his time in Chimoio, Mozambique. Instead, he alleged, Geza focused on looting fellow combatants' clothing to barter for food, alcohol, and cigarettes.


"His activities in Chimoio were far from heroic," said Machacha. "He was notorious for stealing uniforms and misusing resources meant for the liberation effort."

According to Machacha, Geza was later sent to Romania for artillery training but quickly abandoned his mission, falsely claiming to be the son of the late former president Robert Mugabe. Geza reportedly exploited a family connection - his brother's marriage to Mugabe's sister, Dr Regina Ntombi Gata - to secure VVIP privileges while avoiding military instruction.

"Instead of undergoing the rigorous training he was sent for, he lounged in luxury, feeding off a lie," Machacha said.

He further alleged that after independence, Geza continued to display dubious behaviour, frequently demanding promotions in the army and engaging in opportunistic activities. During the Mozambican conflict in the 1980s, Geza reportedly got Frelimo soldiers drunk and stole spare parts from their vehicles to sell back home.

Machacha also accused Geza of exploiting the land reform programme for personal gain, raiding white-owned farms and seizing property under the guise of empowerment.

The blistering attack from Machacha appears to be part of a broader effort by the ruling party to neutralise internal dissent and delegitimise voices challenging Mnangagwa's authority, especially among the liberation war veterans - a group traditionally viewed as Zanu PF's core support base.

Geza has yet to publicly respond to the allegations. However, sources close to the war veterans' leadership say the attacks are unlikely to silence him or stop growing discontent within the ranks of former fighters over poor living conditions and allegations of high-level corruption in government.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Chibaya, Machingauta fined for unlawful gathering, avoid jail time

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

Kembo Mohadi signals retirement amid health struggles

9 hrs ago | 768 Views

Over 1,000 national youth service graduates offered govt jobs

9 hrs ago | 170 Views

Chamisa slams leadership over Chivayo electoral tender scandal

9 hrs ago | 925 Views

China orders its banks to avoid buying dollars

9 hrs ago | 563 Views

Fake Zimbabwe ID syndicate busted in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 447 Views

Mnangagwa, Chivhayo, Tagwirei and the wantons of social media

16 hrs ago | 801 Views

'Bogus syndicates preying on public,' ZACC, ZRP

16 hrs ago | 959 Views

FULL TEXT: Bushiri speaks against South Africa selling his jet

17 hrs ago | 741 Views

A letter to President Emmerson Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1095 Views

A Tribute to Evangelist Barnabas Benson Chimoto

19 hrs ago | 793 Views

New Smart Market brings convenience to Mbare Musika traders

19 hrs ago | 390 Views

Buy Instagram Followers: Top 11 Sites That Celebrities Recommend

19 hrs ago | 80 Views

After making Zimbabweans suffer, the ZANU-PF leadership now wants to kill them!

20 hrs ago | 621 Views

Stop Using 'Excellency' or 'Honourable' to Address Zimbabwean Politicians

20 hrs ago | 507 Views

Man steals cellphone at all-night prayer

20 hrs ago | 644 Views

Uproar as Mayor David Coltart seeks to ban Winky D from Bulawayo Shutdown Show

08 Apr 2025 at 20:05hrs | 5522 Views

Stanbic Bank Bankrolls Hockey 5's Festival

08 Apr 2025 at 11:43hrs | 268 Views

Former top model Lungile 'Cyclone Ree' Mathe converts to a sangoma

08 Apr 2025 at 11:38hrs | 1738 Views

Fans demand Chitembwexit

07 Apr 2025 at 20:44hrs | 711 Views

Blessed Mhlanga denied bail for the third time

07 Apr 2025 at 20:40hrs | 731 Views

SA election supply firm paid Chivayo R800 million

07 Apr 2025 at 20:40hrs | 1892 Views

Mnangagwa regime targets Kasukuwere

07 Apr 2025 at 20:33hrs | 6056 Views

Siziva slams Mnangagwa cronies over 'industrial-scale' looting

07 Apr 2025 at 20:30hrs | 2205 Views

Who runs Zimbabwean politics

07 Apr 2025 at 20:25hrs | 2336 Views

Chin'ono challenges Jonathan Moyo's view

07 Apr 2025 at 20:23hrs | 2472 Views

New Ziana journalist dies suddenly at work

07 Apr 2025 at 20:20hrs | 807 Views

Blessed Mhlanga letter from prison

07 Apr 2025 at 20:16hrs | 677 Views

Selous Scouts Pseudo Operations Tactics Used Against Chivhayo

07 Apr 2025 at 19:33hrs | 1292 Views

Crisis continue to rock AMH

06 Apr 2025 at 22:48hrs | 2178 Views

Can America have an act that protects the wellbeing of white South Africans?

06 Apr 2025 at 21:47hrs | 672 Views

Is Mnangagwa's tariff capitulation a dangerous gamble to appease Trump at Zimbabwe's economic expense?

06 Apr 2025 at 21:43hrs | 1030 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga receives honorary PhD from Rhodes University

06 Apr 2025 at 16:10hrs | 4818 Views

Zimbabwean academic joins Abu Dhabi University

06 Apr 2025 at 12:48hrs | 1973 Views

New book on Zimbabwe coup highlights gender factor

06 Apr 2025 at 12:03hrs | 2002 Views

Fight over conjugal rights spills to court

06 Apr 2025 at 11:40hrs | 1875 Views

Bindura man tries to kill mother-in-law

06 Apr 2025 at 11:39hrs | 780 Views

US dollar suffocates the ZiG

06 Apr 2025 at 11:38hrs | 3565 Views

Mnangagwa to suspend all tariffs on US goods

06 Apr 2025 at 11:37hrs | 1410 Views

'Eddie must carry his Cross'

06 Apr 2025 at 11:34hrs | 2125 Views

Zimbabwe farmers displaced by new city compensated

06 Apr 2025 at 11:33hrs | 999 Views

Zimbabwe secures 3 month ARV supply

06 Apr 2025 at 11:32hrs | 837 Views

Imiklomelo kaDakamela Festival lights up Nkayi with cultural celebrations

06 Apr 2025 at 11:31hrs | 537 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Africa to align education with industry needs

06 Apr 2025 at 11:30hrs | 110 Views

Dembare fails to polish the Diamonds

06 Apr 2025 at 11:29hrs | 191 Views

CCC councillors demand US$4,000 vehicle loan

06 Apr 2025 at 11:28hrs | 675 Views

Zimbabwe fast-tracking ZiG banknotes rollout

06 Apr 2025 at 11:28hrs | 1037 Views

4 new schools planned for Bulawayo

06 Apr 2025 at 11:27hrs | 288 Views

Zimbabwean banks face backlash over excessive charges

06 Apr 2025 at 11:26hrs | 357 Views