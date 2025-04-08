Machacha questions Blessed Geza's liberation credentials

News / National

by Staff reporter

After this, I will never pay my attention to @BlessedGeza ,I no longer have time to waste, all the truths about him has been said by his close relative Mr Machacha. pic.twitter.com/3xGSBhcubq — Eng Elias Mudzuri (@Eliasmdzuri) April 7, 2025

Zanu PF national political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha has launched a scathing attack on war veterans leader Blessed Geza, casting serious doubt on his liberation struggle credentials and personal integrity. The broadside follows Geza's recent scathing criticism of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership and a stayaway action spearheaded by disgruntled war veterans.Geza, popularly known as "Bombshell", recently made headlines after accusing President Mnangagwa of running a corrupt and failed regime, urging him to step down. His remarks triggered swift condemnation from the ruling party's top leadership - with Machacha, who revealed a familial link to Geza, taking centre stage in discrediting his uncle's past.In a sharply worded statement, Machacha dismissed Geza's liberation war contributions, claiming he was "never at the war front" during his time in Chimoio, Mozambique. Instead, he alleged, Geza focused on looting fellow combatants' clothing to barter for food, alcohol, and cigarettes."His activities in Chimoio were far from heroic," said Machacha. "He was notorious for stealing uniforms and misusing resources meant for the liberation effort."According to Machacha, Geza was later sent to Romania for artillery training but quickly abandoned his mission, falsely claiming to be the son of the late former president Robert Mugabe. Geza reportedly exploited a family connection - his brother's marriage to Mugabe's sister, Dr Regina Ntombi Gata - to secure VVIP privileges while avoiding military instruction."Instead of undergoing the rigorous training he was sent for, he lounged in luxury, feeding off a lie," Machacha said.He further alleged that after independence, Geza continued to display dubious behaviour, frequently demanding promotions in the army and engaging in opportunistic activities. During the Mozambican conflict in the 1980s, Geza reportedly got Frelimo soldiers drunk and stole spare parts from their vehicles to sell back home.Machacha also accused Geza of exploiting the land reform programme for personal gain, raiding white-owned farms and seizing property under the guise of empowerment.The blistering attack from Machacha appears to be part of a broader effort by the ruling party to neutralise internal dissent and delegitimise voices challenging Mnangagwa's authority, especially among the liberation war veterans - a group traditionally viewed as Zanu PF's core support base.Geza has yet to publicly respond to the allegations. However, sources close to the war veterans' leadership say the attacks are unlikely to silence him or stop growing discontent within the ranks of former fighters over poor living conditions and allegations of high-level corruption in government.