Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Over 1,000 national youth service graduates offered govt jobs

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government has confirmed that over a thousand graduates from the controversial National Youth Service programme are set to be absorbed into public institutions, sparking fresh debate over the political undertones of the initiative long criticised as a Zanu-PF propaganda tool.

Speaking at a post-cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere announced that 1,077 youths who recently completed the six-month national service training would be deployed across various arms of government, including the civil service, uniformed forces, and state-owned enterprises.

Muswere defended the programme, saying it was yielding positive results and contributing to youth empowerment and national development.

"The first two cohorts of students numbering 1,077 who graduated from the six months' training programme are already earmarked for employment at State-funded higher and tertiary education institutions, the Public Service, uniformed forces, state-owned enterprises, including special programmes such as the Presidential Solarisation Programme, the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme and the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme," Muswere said.

He added that other graduates are enrolling at Vocational Training Centres to further upgrade their skills, with the government now prioritising vocational certificates from the programme for access to empowerment loans through the state-owned Empower Bank.

Originally introduced during the late President Robert Mugabe's tenure, the National Youth Service programme was suspended due to funding constraints but has since been revived by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who relaunched it in May 2024 with the goal of training 100,000 youths over five years.

However, the programme remains deeply divisive.

Critics, including opposition parties and civil society organisations, accuse the government of using the programme to groom loyalists and deploy them as political enforcers during elections and protests. They allege that graduates, often dubbed "Green Bombers", have historically been involved in acts of intimidation and violence against government critics.

Despite this, authorities maintain the programme is not partisan.

"This is not about politics," Muswere insisted. "It is about instilling values of patriotism, national identity and a spirit of volunteerism among young Zimbabweans."

While the government frames the programme as a youth development initiative, its implementation and outcomes are likely to remain contentious in the run-up to future elections, particularly amid growing economic hardship and widespread unemployment.

Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

Chibaya, Machingauta fined for unlawful gathering, avoid jail time

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Kembo Mohadi signals retirement amid health struggles

9 hrs ago | 705 Views

Machacha questions Blessed Geza's liberation credentials

9 hrs ago | 433 Views

Chamisa slams leadership over Chivayo electoral tender scandal

9 hrs ago | 774 Views

China orders its banks to avoid buying dollars

9 hrs ago | 523 Views

Fake Zimbabwe ID syndicate busted in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa, Chivhayo, Tagwirei and the wantons of social media

15 hrs ago | 790 Views

'Bogus syndicates preying on public,' ZACC, ZRP

15 hrs ago | 936 Views

FULL TEXT: Bushiri speaks against South Africa selling his jet

16 hrs ago | 733 Views

A letter to President Emmerson Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1087 Views

A Tribute to Evangelist Barnabas Benson Chimoto

18 hrs ago | 787 Views

New Smart Market brings convenience to Mbare Musika traders

18 hrs ago | 388 Views

Buy Instagram Followers: Top 11 Sites That Celebrities Recommend

19 hrs ago | 80 Views

After making Zimbabweans suffer, the ZANU-PF leadership now wants to kill them!

20 hrs ago | 616 Views

Stop Using 'Excellency' or 'Honourable' to Address Zimbabwean Politicians

20 hrs ago | 506 Views

Man steals cellphone at all-night prayer

20 hrs ago | 644 Views

Uproar as Mayor David Coltart seeks to ban Winky D from Bulawayo Shutdown Show

08 Apr 2025 at 20:05hrs | 5467 Views

Stanbic Bank Bankrolls Hockey 5's Festival

08 Apr 2025 at 11:43hrs | 267 Views

Former top model Lungile 'Cyclone Ree' Mathe converts to a sangoma

08 Apr 2025 at 11:38hrs | 1734 Views

Fans demand Chitembwexit

07 Apr 2025 at 20:44hrs | 710 Views

Blessed Mhlanga denied bail for the third time

07 Apr 2025 at 20:40hrs | 730 Views

SA election supply firm paid Chivayo R800 million

07 Apr 2025 at 20:40hrs | 1888 Views

Mnangagwa regime targets Kasukuwere

07 Apr 2025 at 20:33hrs | 6052 Views

Siziva slams Mnangagwa cronies over 'industrial-scale' looting

07 Apr 2025 at 20:30hrs | 2205 Views

Who runs Zimbabwean politics

07 Apr 2025 at 20:25hrs | 2335 Views

Chin'ono challenges Jonathan Moyo's view

07 Apr 2025 at 20:23hrs | 2467 Views

New Ziana journalist dies suddenly at work

07 Apr 2025 at 20:20hrs | 807 Views

Blessed Mhlanga letter from prison

07 Apr 2025 at 20:16hrs | 676 Views

Selous Scouts Pseudo Operations Tactics Used Against Chivhayo

07 Apr 2025 at 19:33hrs | 1291 Views

Crisis continue to rock AMH

06 Apr 2025 at 22:48hrs | 2178 Views

Can America have an act that protects the wellbeing of white South Africans?

06 Apr 2025 at 21:47hrs | 672 Views

Is Mnangagwa's tariff capitulation a dangerous gamble to appease Trump at Zimbabwe's economic expense?

06 Apr 2025 at 21:43hrs | 1030 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga receives honorary PhD from Rhodes University

06 Apr 2025 at 16:10hrs | 4817 Views

Zimbabwean academic joins Abu Dhabi University

06 Apr 2025 at 12:48hrs | 1972 Views

New book on Zimbabwe coup highlights gender factor

06 Apr 2025 at 12:03hrs | 2002 Views

Fight over conjugal rights spills to court

06 Apr 2025 at 11:40hrs | 1875 Views

Bindura man tries to kill mother-in-law

06 Apr 2025 at 11:39hrs | 780 Views

US dollar suffocates the ZiG

06 Apr 2025 at 11:38hrs | 3565 Views

Mnangagwa to suspend all tariffs on US goods

06 Apr 2025 at 11:37hrs | 1410 Views

'Eddie must carry his Cross'

06 Apr 2025 at 11:34hrs | 2124 Views

Zimbabwe farmers displaced by new city compensated

06 Apr 2025 at 11:33hrs | 998 Views

Zimbabwe secures 3 month ARV supply

06 Apr 2025 at 11:32hrs | 837 Views

Imiklomelo kaDakamela Festival lights up Nkayi with cultural celebrations

06 Apr 2025 at 11:31hrs | 537 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Africa to align education with industry needs

06 Apr 2025 at 11:30hrs | 109 Views

Dembare fails to polish the Diamonds

06 Apr 2025 at 11:29hrs | 191 Views

CCC councillors demand US$4,000 vehicle loan

06 Apr 2025 at 11:28hrs | 675 Views

Zimbabwe fast-tracking ZiG banknotes rollout

06 Apr 2025 at 11:28hrs | 1036 Views

4 new schools planned for Bulawayo

06 Apr 2025 at 11:27hrs | 287 Views

Zimbabwean banks face backlash over excessive charges

06 Apr 2025 at 11:26hrs | 357 Views