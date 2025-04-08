Kembo Mohadi signals retirement amid health struggles

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has informed President Emmerson Mnangagwa of his intention to retire from government, citing ongoing health problems that have severely limited his ability to carry out official duties.Mohadi's pending departure adds a fresh twist to the already simmering succession contest within the ruling Zanu-PF party, with speculation mounting over who will fill the soon-to-be-vacant vice presidency and how it will affect the party's power dynamics ahead of 2028.A senior government source confirmed:"He is spending more time indisposed than at work. He has made the decision himself that he wants to retire, and the president has accepted his decision. It's now just a matter of timing how and when they make it official."Mohadi, 75, has suffered repeated health scares in recent years. On at least three occasions, he collapsed in public, sparking concern within government circles. During his 18-day stint as acting president in January, he made only one public appearance — a news conference in which he sat throughout and at times struggled to maintain his voice.A seasoned figure in Zimbabwean politics, Mohadi previously served as Minister of Home Affairs and later as Minister of State Security. He was appointed vice president in 2017 following the ouster of Robert Mugabe. However, his tenure has not been without controversy. In March 2021, he was forced to resign in disgrace after ZimLive published leaked audio recordings exposing a string of extramarital affairs, including with a married state security agent.Despite that scandal, Mohadi made a political comeback and was reappointed vice president by Mnangagwa in 2023.Now, attention turns to who will succeed him. High-level sources suggest President Mnangagwa is considering appointing Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Phillip Valerio Sibanda to the role — a move that could dramatically reshape the internal dynamics of the Zanu-PF leadership.Should Sibanda be elevated, he would stand alongside Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, long viewed as the frontrunner in the race to eventually succeed Mnangagwa. Political analysts say such a move would set up a direct contest between two military heavyweights with differing political trajectories.Presidential spokesperson George Charamba declined to comment on the matter.As Mohadi's official exit looms, political observers say it could mark the beginning of a high-stakes reshuffle within both the government and Zanu-PF, with broader implications for succession planning and the future direction of the ruling party.