Man forges mother's will to seize US$181,000 estate

by Staff reporter
10 Apr 2025 at 09:00hrs | Views
A 50-year-old Kariba man, Gregory Graham Hall, has appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court facing serious allegations of forging his late mother's will in a scheme to illegally acquire her entire estate, valued at over US$181,000.

Hall, who denies the charges, stood before Regional Magistrate Mrs Sandra Mupindu on counts of fraud and forgery. The case, led by prosecutor Mr Zvikomborero Mupasa, outlines how the accused allegedly manipulated documents in a bid to disinherit his sister and assume sole control of the deceased estate.

According to the State, Hall's mother, Noreece Lesley Hall, passed away on November 3, 2010, while residing at No. 4 Cecil Road in Greendale, Harare. At the time of her death, she owned two properties  -  one at Bridgeways and another at Sutherland Heights in Harare.

It is alleged that following her death, Gregory Hall forged a will dated May 21, 2008, claiming it had been signed by his mother. He then submitted the fraudulent will to the Master of the High Court and was subsequently appointed the sole beneficiary of the estate.

The alleged fraud began to unravel on March 18, 2022, when the deceased's daughter, Melanie Jane Hall, visited the executor dative, Rodgers Matsikidze. Upon reviewing the will presented by Gregory, Melanie reportedly noticed glaring irregularities.

"She immediately realised that the signature was not her mother's," Mr Mupasa told the court. "Furthermore, she recognised the handwriting used to insert Gregory's name as that of her brother."

Melanie raised the alarm, prompting Matsikidze to alert the police.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the estate had been registered under DR 219/11 with the Master of the High Court. The disputed will was submitted to a Questioned Document Examiner, along with known samples of Noreece Lesley Hall's handwriting and signature.

Forensic analysis confirmed that the signature on the will did not match the genuine samples. The State also interviewed two witnesses whose names appeared on the will as signatories. Both admitted they had never seen Noreece Lesley Hall sign the document and confessed that Gregory had asked them to sign the will without the deceased being present.

As a result of the forged will, Gregory allegedly pocketed US$111,029.25 from the sale of a property at No. 28 Bridgeway Mews in Avondale. He is also accused of benefiting from a 2.4 percent share of another property valued at US$70,000  -  stand No. 1667, Salisbury Township.

The case has been postponed to allow for further submissions, and Gregory Hall remains out on bail as proceedings continue.

Source - the chronicle
