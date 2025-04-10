Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe white former farmers start receiving compensation

by Staff reporter
10 Apr 2025 at 09:01hrs | Views
The Government of Zimbabwe has begun compensating white former commercial farmers whose land was repossessed during the Land Reform Programme, marking a pivotal step in the country's efforts to resolve a decades-old issue and accelerate its arrears clearance and debt resolution agenda.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, announced the move, revealing that Treasury had issued US$307.9 million in bonds and disbursed US$3.1 million in cash to 378 farmers as part of the initial payment under the revised Global Compensation Deed (GCD).

The cash component represents one percent of the US$311 million allocated for the first payment batch, with the remainder to be covered through a 10-year US dollar-denominated bond. So far, the Land Compensation Committee has approved 740 claims.

The GCD, signed in 2020, is an agreement between the Government and dispossessed white farmers to pay US$3.5 billion for improvements made on farms acquired during the fast-track land reform process.

"This is part of our broader reform agenda aimed at economic recovery and the clearance of our debt arrears," said Prof Ncube. "We have now begun to honour that agreement."

The compensation process also includes former landowners protected under Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreements (BIPPAs), with 94 claims worth US$145 million already approved and US$20 million disbursed so far. Most BIPPA beneficiaries are from the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, and the former Yugoslavia.

Under the Constitution, BIPPA beneficiaries are entitled to compensation for both land and improvements, while others will receive compensation for improvements only.

The bonds issued to former farmers carry a fixed annual coupon rate of 2 percent and are exempt from all taxation, ensuring full value for recipients - especially elderly beneficiaries. Prof Ncube noted that the Government plans to list the bonds on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange to facilitate trading, allowing bondholders to liquidate them before maturity if needed.

"These bonds are classified as liquid and granted prescribed asset status, making them attractive to institutional investors like pension funds," Prof Ncube added.

The initial GCD plan envisioned a US$1.75 billion upfront payment followed by four annual instalments of US$437.5 million. However, due to financing constraints, the Government re-engaged stakeholders to agree on the current phased compensation plan.

Andrew Pascoe, Chairperson of the Compensation Steering Committee, confirmed that the first payments were made two weeks ago and expressed optimism that more farmers who had previously withheld applications would now come forward.

"We expect the numbers of applications to increase as confidence builds around the process," said Mr Pascoe.

The compensation process forms a core component of Zimbabwe's Structured Dialogue Platform for Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution, launched in December 2022. The platform focuses on reforms in governance, economic stability, land tenure, and compensation.

Outgoing African Development Bank (AfDB) President Dr Akinwumi Adesina is leading the initiative, with former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano acting as facilitator.

Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr Willard Manungo, said the disbursements reflect Zimbabwe's commitment to its reform and re-engagement agenda.

"These positive developments strengthen Zimbabwe's hand in negotiations around debt resolution and help rebuild trust with the international community," said Mr Manungo.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Dr Ayodele Odusola applauded the progress, noting its significance in national reconciliation and economic revival.

"These steps are vital for restoring trust, advancing reconciliation, and rebuilding Zimbabwe's agricultural sector. We remain committed to supporting a transparent, inclusive, and sustainable process," Dr Odusola said.

As Zimbabwe pushes forward with its compensation commitments, analysts say the move is not only vital for healing historical wounds but also key to unlocking international funding needed for infrastructure development, industrial expansion, and job creation.

Source - the chronicle

Comments


Must Read

The reality of '9 wasted years' - A decade WMC failed to capture Zuma

12 mins ago | 0 Views

Cracks down on police corruption nets 9 officers

45 mins ago | 32 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

5 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

5 hrs ago | 303 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Discord at Scottland

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Fake ID scam exposed at Bulawayo's Tredgold building

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Nust embarks on high impact projects

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

ZITF urges hotels, lodges to moderate rates

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

Hoarding cash undermines Zimbabwe economy

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Gwanda police thwart brazen ore heist

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Man stones baby to death during fight with lover

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Public uproar over Zimbabwe MPs' upmarket stands

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe-China tobacco expo to be held in third quarter

5 hrs ago | 11 Views

From the classroom to the coaching room: Thato Ncube's inspiring journey to life transformation

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

ZanuPF's interference in Matabeleland traditional and cultural activities spark vitriol

15 hrs ago | 552 Views

'Stop demonising ZANU-PF faithfuls, we'll expose real criminals,' Musindo

17 hrs ago | 800 Views

Duo bashes neighbour in grudge attack

17 hrs ago | 339 Views

Sick and tired of sweet-talking! Set 109 activists & Blessed Mhlanga free!

17 hrs ago | 403 Views

Why is Mnangagwa's regime silent on South Africa's explosive Wicknell revelations?

17 hrs ago | 554 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa: Request for Title Deed Allocation for My Rural Land

17 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace 'Bombshell' Geza

18 hrs ago | 821 Views

NetOne partners with US satellite giant to launch 5G services

20 hrs ago | 561 Views

Zimbabwe Independence Day trouble-causers warned

20 hrs ago | 792 Views

Former Highlanders FC CEO granted bail over alleged US$5,000 fraud

21 hrs ago | 957 Views

Chivayo gifts top-of-the-range SUVs to Johanne Masowe church leaders

23 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Chamisa blocks Hopewell Chin'ono

23 hrs ago | 739 Views

School stabbing rocks Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 485 Views

Maid cries foul after son's exam fees vanishes

23 hrs ago | 985 Views

Fastjet launches Harare-Lusaka route

23 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zec ducks Chivayo millions saga

23 hrs ago | 399 Views

MK Party celebrates Jacob Zuma's birthday

23 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe coach in England to lure UK-born Warriors for national duty

24 hrs ago | 163 Views