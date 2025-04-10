'Bulawayo Bomber' returns to the cage for EFC 122 showdown

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean heavyweight powerhouse Elvis "Bulawayo Bomber" Moyo is set to make his long-awaited return to the cage tonight as he takes on Antony Morel at Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) 122 in South Africa.The official weigh-in, held on Wednesday, confirmed Moyo at 118kg, slightly heavier than his opponent Morel, who tipped the scales at 115kg. Both fighters passed their medicals and were cleared to compete, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling encounter.Tonight's bout carries added significance as it marks Moyo's return to mixed martial arts after a seven-year hiatus from the EFC hexagon. The Zimbabwean veteran, who has also gained recognition in the boxing and bare-knuckle fighting scenes, is looking to reignite his MMA career and reclaim his status among the continent's elite fighters."This is a long time coming. I've had several fights fall through, but I'm fit, ready, and excited to finally step back into the cage," Moyo said ahead of the fight.Moyo was originally scheduled to face Matunga Djikisa in a bare-knuckle match last October, but the bout was called off, adding to a string of cancellations that had kept him on the sidelines. Now, with all systems go for EFC 122, he is determined to make his return count.His opponent, Antony Morel, enters the contest with momentum and an eye on the title, making the bout a high-stakes affair for both men.Fans across the region are eagerly anticipating Moyo's return, with many hoping the seasoned fighter can deliver another explosive performance reminiscent of his earlier days in the EFC and boxing ring.EFC 122 is being held at the EFC Performance Institute in Johannesburg and is expected to draw significant attention across the African combat sports scene.