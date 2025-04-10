Latest News Editor's Choice


Raj Modi rescues Sizinda with 22,000 litres of water

by Staff reporter
10 Apr 2025 at 09:03hrs | Views
Bulawayo South Member of Parliament and Minister of Industry and Commerce, Raj Modi, on Wednesday delivered 22,000 litres of water to Sizinda suburb residents, who had endured three weeks without running water.

The emergency water delivery was distributed at three key points across the suburb, with residents turning out in numbers - armed with buckets and containers - to collect the much-needed supply. Despite a short spell of rain, the sense of urgency and gratitude remained palpable as residents welcomed the intervention.

"We only have one borehole here, and it's always overcrowded," said Mrs Egness Sibindi, a local resident. "It's especially hard for the elderly. We are grateful to Honourable Modi for his kindness and for stepping in when we needed him most."

Another resident, Mrs Sifiso Mwale, said the timing of the delivery could not have been better.

"With schools closing, children will be home and using more water. This bowser came just in time. We're thankful to Honourable Modi - he helps us whether it's election season or not," she added.

Mrs Mthokozisi Tshabalala described the water crisis as "terrible," while 11-year-old Nicky Mhlophe, who takes care of her ill grandmother, shared how the delivery eased her daily burden.

"I usually carry a 20-litre bucket from Oceans Factory every day. It's tough because Gogo is unwell. I heard Honourable Modi brought the water - I'm happy I can finally rest and play," said the Grade Four pupil.

Bulawayo continues to grapple with persistent water shortages, mainly caused by low dam levels and aging pumping infrastructure. The city reportedly loses up to 50% of its water supply due to non-revenue water (NRW) - a combination of leaks, illegal connections, and unbilled consumption.

Speaking at the Bulawayo Economic Development Conference held yesterday, Mayor Councillor David Coltart expressed concern over the city's inability to meet residential and industrial water demands, despite slight improvements in dam levels.

"We cannot continue with outdated practices from 30 to 40 years ago. We commend the Government for approving the construction of Glassblock Dam, but we need long-term reform," said Cllr Coltart.

Meanwhile, public consultations across six wards on the establishment of a standalone water utility company revealed divided opinions. Wards 16, 17, 19, and 24 rejected the proposal, while Wards 25 and 26 supported it.

City spokesperson Ms Bongiwe Ndlovu said the consultation process was still underway, and final outcomes would be made public upon completion.

Raj Modi's timely delivery, however, has provided a moment of relief in Sizinda - one of the many suburbs still facing the harsh reality of a broken water delivery system.

Source - the chronicle
