Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo turns to researchers for solutions to water crisis

by Staff reporter
10 Apr 2025 at 09:04hrs | Views
The City of Bulawayo is intensifying its efforts to address persistent water shortages by embracing research-led strategies in collaboration with local academic institutions and experts. The drive was highlighted at the ongoing Bulawayo Economic Development Conference (Bedcon2025), where researchers are presenting innovative solutions aimed at tackling the city's worsening water woes.

Bulawayo's water scarcity problem has been aggravated by a rising population, climate change, and aging infrastructure, some of which dates back more than 50 years. Despite some improvements in dam levels, the city continues to struggle to provide a reliable water supply to both residents and industries.

At Bedcon2025, local universities showcased over five research presentations focused on resolving the city's water crisis, with an emphasis on innovation, community engagement, and the adoption of smart technologies.

In his opening remarks, Bulawayo Mayor Councillor David Coltart stressed the need to urgently address four core challenges: water and sanitation, the rule of law, corruption, and council administration. He said these are critical areas if the city is to attract meaningful investment.

"We cannot continue managing water with methods we used 30 to 40 years ago. Our failure to deliver a consistent water supply  -  even when water is available in our reservoirs  -  is hurting our ability to attract and retain industries," said Mayor Coltart.

He described the conference as a launchpad for transformation, adding, "This is not just a conference; it's a platform for actionable ideas. Our researchers' findings must inform council strategy, investor decisions, and development programmes."

Research teams recommended water recycling, rainwater harvesting, community participation, and smart metering as essential strategies. Several presenters pointed to the urgent need to reduce non-revenue water, improve sewer management, and modernise outdated systems.

Deputy Mayor Edwin Ndlovu echoed the Mayor's sentiments, stating that the city was prioritising innovative approaches and urging researchers to fill the knowledge gaps  -  particularly regarding the Khami Dam's potential.

"We are looking for smart, practical water management strategies. Most researchers recommended adopting smart technology, which is now standard in many parts of the world," said Ndlovu.

He acknowledged ongoing challenges with inefficient billing systems and faulty water metering, noting that these issues hinder effective water usage and financial sustainability.

Running under the theme "Promoting Inclusive and Equitable Economic Development," the two-day Bedcon2025 is bringing together city leaders, academics, industry players, and community stakeholders to shape Bulawayo's economic recovery and sustainability plans.

More expert speakers are scheduled to present on Day Two of the conference, as the city pushes for innovative, research-backed reforms to reposition itself as a hub of growth and resilience.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #Water, #Bcc, #Bulawayo

Comments


Must Read

Cracks down on police corruption nets 9 officers

17 mins ago | 4 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

33 mins ago | 27 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

59 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

4 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Discord at Scottland

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Fake ID scam exposed at Bulawayo's Tredgold building

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Nust embarks on high impact projects

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

ZITF urges hotels, lodges to moderate rates

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hoarding cash undermines Zimbabwe economy

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Gwanda police thwart brazen ore heist

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Man stones baby to death during fight with lover

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Public uproar over Zimbabwe MPs' upmarket stands

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe-China tobacco expo to be held in third quarter

5 hrs ago | 11 Views

From the classroom to the coaching room: Thato Ncube's inspiring journey to life transformation

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZanuPF's interference in Matabeleland traditional and cultural activities spark vitriol

15 hrs ago | 551 Views

'Stop demonising ZANU-PF faithfuls, we'll expose real criminals,' Musindo

16 hrs ago | 796 Views

Duo bashes neighbour in grudge attack

17 hrs ago | 338 Views

Sick and tired of sweet-talking! Set 109 activists & Blessed Mhlanga free!

17 hrs ago | 397 Views

Why is Mnangagwa's regime silent on South Africa's explosive Wicknell revelations?

17 hrs ago | 547 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa: Request for Title Deed Allocation for My Rural Land

17 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace 'Bombshell' Geza

18 hrs ago | 821 Views

NetOne partners with US satellite giant to launch 5G services

20 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe Independence Day trouble-causers warned

20 hrs ago | 782 Views

Former Highlanders FC CEO granted bail over alleged US$5,000 fraud

20 hrs ago | 907 Views

Chivayo gifts top-of-the-range SUVs to Johanne Masowe church leaders

22 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Chamisa blocks Hopewell Chin'ono

22 hrs ago | 737 Views

School stabbing rocks Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 483 Views

Maid cries foul after son's exam fees vanishes

23 hrs ago | 958 Views

Fastjet launches Harare-Lusaka route

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zec ducks Chivayo millions saga

23 hrs ago | 396 Views

MK Party celebrates Jacob Zuma's birthday

23 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe coach in England to lure UK-born Warriors for national duty

23 hrs ago | 163 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga says 'Shonas are cowards'

23 hrs ago | 1291 Views