Bulawayo turns to researchers for solutions to water crisis

News / National

by Staff reporter

The City of Bulawayo is intensifying its efforts to address persistent water shortages by embracing research-led strategies in collaboration with local academic institutions and experts. The drive was highlighted at the ongoing Bulawayo Economic Development Conference (Bedcon2025), where researchers are presenting innovative solutions aimed at tackling the city's worsening water woes.Bulawayo's water scarcity problem has been aggravated by a rising population, climate change, and aging infrastructure, some of which dates back more than 50 years. Despite some improvements in dam levels, the city continues to struggle to provide a reliable water supply to both residents and industries.At Bedcon2025, local universities showcased over five research presentations focused on resolving the city's water crisis, with an emphasis on innovation, community engagement, and the adoption of smart technologies.In his opening remarks, Bulawayo Mayor Councillor David Coltart stressed the need to urgently address four core challenges: water and sanitation, the rule of law, corruption, and council administration. He said these are critical areas if the city is to attract meaningful investment."We cannot continue managing water with methods we used 30 to 40 years ago. Our failure to deliver a consistent water supply - even when water is available in our reservoirs - is hurting our ability to attract and retain industries," said Mayor Coltart.He described the conference as a launchpad for transformation, adding, "This is not just a conference; it's a platform for actionable ideas. Our researchers' findings must inform council strategy, investor decisions, and development programmes."Research teams recommended water recycling, rainwater harvesting, community participation, and smart metering as essential strategies. Several presenters pointed to the urgent need to reduce non-revenue water, improve sewer management, and modernise outdated systems.Deputy Mayor Edwin Ndlovu echoed the Mayor's sentiments, stating that the city was prioritising innovative approaches and urging researchers to fill the knowledge gaps - particularly regarding the Khami Dam's potential."We are looking for smart, practical water management strategies. Most researchers recommended adopting smart technology, which is now standard in many parts of the world," said Ndlovu.He acknowledged ongoing challenges with inefficient billing systems and faulty water metering, noting that these issues hinder effective water usage and financial sustainability.Running under the theme "Promoting Inclusive and Equitable Economic Development," the two-day Bedcon2025 is bringing together city leaders, academics, industry players, and community stakeholders to shape Bulawayo's economic recovery and sustainability plans.More expert speakers are scheduled to present on Day Two of the conference, as the city pushes for innovative, research-backed reforms to reposition itself as a hub of growth and resilience.