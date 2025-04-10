Zimbabwe explores the use of nuclear energy

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has reaffirmed the Zimbabwean government's commitment to pursuing nuclear energy, particularly through small modular reactors (SMRs), as part of efforts to build a diverse and sustainable energy portfolio.Addressing delegates at the 6th International Renewable Energy Conference in Victoria Falls on Wednesday, VP Chiwenga highlighted that Zimbabwe is exploring a range of energy options to meet its growing power demands while addressing climate change concerns."We are also investigating nuclear energy, particularly small modular reactors, as part of a balanced energy portfolio," he said, noting the potential of uranium deposits in the Zambezi Valley to support nuclear power development.The Vice President emphasized the government's broader energy strategy, which also includes gas-to-power projects leveraging the country's Muzarabani gas reserves. These, he said, would serve as a transitional energy source in Zimbabwe's path toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions.On the sidelines of the conference, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, Dr Gloria Magombo, told Zimpapers Business Hub that the government is seriously considering the future adoption of modular nuclear systems, which are regarded as clean and efficient."Nuclear by its nature is an enclosed system, so it doesn't emit [greenhouse gases]. The main concern is how to manage nuclear waste, but there are already well-established systems for that," she explained. "As a country, we are looking at adopting this technology in the next 10 to 15 years."Zimbabwe currently faces a significant power deficit, worsened by drought-induced reductions in hydroelectric output and aging thermal infrastructure. The government has been aggressively pursuing renewable energy projects, including solar and wind, but the need for base-load power sources remains critical.The consideration of nuclear energy comes as part of Zimbabwe's efforts to ensure energy security, economic growth, and climate resilience, aligning with global trends toward low-carbon development.The two-day conference, attracting stakeholders from across Africa and beyond, is expected to result in key partnerships and policy directions to drive Zimbabwe's energy transition.