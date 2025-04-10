Ingwebu Breweries expands market reach with new cream-ta taa product

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ingwebu Breweries, a commercial arm of the Bulawayo City Council, is set to expand the market coverage of its new innovative beer product, Cream-ta taa, in a move aimed at strengthening its competitiveness and boosting revenue.The company's Managing Director, Mr Dumisani Mhlanga, revealed the plans during the Bulawayo Investment Development Conference (Bedcon25), currently underway in the city.Traditionally known for its short-shelf-life opaque beers such as Calabash, Ingwebu Breweries has now embraced modern pasteurisation and carbonation technology to develop Cream-ta taa - a longer-lasting alcoholic beverage that allows for wider distribution."As I speak, the product is already in Victoria Falls and Beitbridge, and we have plans to further expand its market coverage. The new technology has enabled us to take our product beyond the confines of Bulawayo," said Mr Mhlanga.He also noted that the company has diversified its product line by entering the non-alcoholic beverages market, starting with mahewu, a traditional fermented drink, which is now available in Bulawayo and surrounding areas.The innovation drive follows the recent commissioning of a US$1.7 million PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) packaging plant, which has already led to the employment of 21 new workers. The plant is part of Ingwebu's broader strategy to modernise production, enhance product shelf life, and increase distribution efficiency."This investment is key to closing the competitive gap in the beverage sector. Through these innovations, we aim to expand our market reach and revenue base, boost our economic contribution to the City of Bulawayo, and ultimately support national development," added Mr Mhlanga.Ingwebu's transformation comes amid a rapidly changing beverage industry landscape, where longer shelf life, product diversity, and efficient logistics are becoming critical factors in consumer retention and market growth.The company's growth strategy aligns with the goals of Bedcon25, which aims to promote inclusive and sustainable economic development in Bulawayo through innovation, private sector investment, and job creation.