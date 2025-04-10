Latest News Editor's Choice


High-level international cricket meetings set for Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
10 Apr 2025
In a significant boost to Zimbabwe's global cricketing profile, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is set to host high-level International Cricket Council (ICC) Board and Committee Meetings this week, attracting some of the most influential figures in the sport to Harare and Victoria Falls.

The prestigious meetings will begin in Harare on Thursday and Friday, before continuing over the weekend in Victoria Falls, one of the country's prime tourist destinations. The sessions will focus on critical matters concerning the governance, strategy, and operational direction of international cricket.

Among the high-profile delegates expected is ICC chairman Jay Shah, who in December 2024 became the youngest-ever ICC chairperson. He will be joined by other ICC Board members and senior cricket administrators from around the world.

ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani expressed pride at Zimbabwe's role in hosting the meetings.

"This is a proud and historic moment for Zimbabwe Cricket and our country as a whole. We are fully prepared to host the esteemed cricket leaders and to showcase the beauty, warmth, and hospitality of our nation," said Mukuhlani.

He added that the event underscores Zimbabwe's growing relevance on the international cricket stage, while also offering a platform to contribute meaningfully to shaping the sport's future.

The meetings come on the heels of a riveting four-day regional first-class match between Southerns and Northerns at Old Hararians Sports Club, which provided ideal preparation for Zimbabwe's upcoming two-Test tour of Bangladesh.

Ben Curran delivered a standout performance, scoring centuries in both innings  -  147 and an unbeaten 105  -  becoming the first Zimbabwe-based player to achieve the feat in a first-class match since Brendan Taylor in 2018/19.

Southerns dominated the match, winning by 10 wickets, with Curran's efforts supported by Brian Bennett, who struck an unbeaten 92* in the second innings as the pair comfortably chased down a target of 212.

Notable performances for Northerns included Jonathan Campbell's gritty 65 and 3/70 with the ball, while Wellington Masakadza claimed 3/98, although he missed out on the Test squad in favour of Vincent Masekesa.

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, also not included in the Bangladesh squad, scored a commanding 139, while Wessly Madhevere added 91 in a spirited second innings for Northerns.

Zimbabwe will now shift focus to their first Test series in Bangladesh since February 2020, hoping their in-form stars can deliver a competitive showing.

The first Test is set for April 20–24 in Sylhet, followed by the second from April 28–May 2 in Chattogram. Zimbabwe have only ever won two Tests in Bangladesh and will be seeking to improve that record with a rejuvenated squad.

With global cricket leaders descending on Zimbabwe and the national team gearing up for a critical series, this week marks a moment of momentum and renewed promise for the country's cricketing future.

