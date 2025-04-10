Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra waits for Treasury guidance over US tariff removal

by Staff reporter
10 Apr 2025 at 09:09hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) is awaiting formal guidance from the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion regarding the implementation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's directive to suspend tariffs on goods imported from or manufactured in the United States. This announcement, made over the weekend, aims to boost American imports and shield Zimbabwe's exports from retaliatory tariffs imposed by the United States.

The move follows an 18% reciprocal tariff that the United States, under President Donald Trump, imposed on Zimbabwean goods in response to the country's 35% tariff on American imports. While the presidential directive was welcomed as an effort to ease trade tensions and encourage open markets, the full details of its implementation remain uncertain, leaving importers and businesses awaiting clarity on when the tariff suspension will take effect.

In response to an inquiry from NewsDay Business, Zimra confirmed that the policy is still at high-level discussions. The authority noted that the implementation will proceed once the Ministry of Finance provides the necessary guidance. Zimra emphasized that the forthcoming implementation plan would clarify the criteria for qualifying goods, the origin of these goods, potential quotas, and the extent of tariff exemptions that will apply.

While details remain vague, it is understood that the Ministry of Finance will play a pivotal role in formulating the administrative procedures for the policy. Importers are eager to learn whether the suspension will apply to all goods from the US or if it will be limited to specific products manufactured in the country.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat), the United States remains a significant export destination for Zimbabwe, with exports totaling US$48.15 million in 2024. This figure represents an average of US$4.01 million per month. Despite this, the United States does not appear among Zimbabwe's top 20 import sources, indicating that the tariff suspension's impact may be more symbolic than economically significant in the immediate term.

Trade data from the Office of the United States Trade Representative reveals that total trade between the two countries reached US$111.6 million in 2024. Of this, US exports to Zimbabwe amounted to US$43.8 million, up 10.6% from the previous year, while Zimbabwean exports to the US were valued at US$67.8 million, a decrease of 41% from 2023. The resulting trade deficit for Zimbabwe stood at US$24.1 million, marking a 68.1% decline compared to the previous year.

Tapiwa Karoro, president of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), described the tariff suspension as a diplomatic maneuver intended to maintain positive relations with the United States, particularly in light of the US's March 2024 Executive Order. He noted that while the suspension signals goodwill, it also raises concerns for local industries already facing challenges such as high production costs, limited access to financing, and inadequate infrastructure. Karoro warned that the suspension of tariffs could lead to increased competition for local manufacturers, who may struggle to compete with cheaper, subsidized imports from the US.

He also pointed out that without additional support measures, such as tax incentives or industrial protection strategies, the policy could lead to further de-industrialization, job losses, and a weakening of domestic supply chains. Moreover, Karoro highlighted the risks of setting a precedent under World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, particularly the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) clause, which requires equal treatment for all trade partners unless an exemption is granted under a formal free trade agreement. Karoro cautioned that other major trading partners, such as China, the European Union, or members of regional blocs like SADC, might demand similar tariff exemptions, potentially eroding Zimbabwe's tariff revenue and weakening its negotiating power in broader regional and international trade agreements.

As Zimra awaits official guidance from the Ministry of Finance, the government faces a delicate balancing act between fostering diplomatic relations with the United States and ensuring the protection of local industries and fiscal stability. The outcome of these deliberations will likely have a significant impact on Zimbabwe's trade policy and economic landscape in the coming months.

Source - newsday
More on: #Zimra, #Trump

Comments


Must Read

Cracks down on police corruption nets 9 officers

17 mins ago | 4 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

33 mins ago | 27 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

59 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

4 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Discord at Scottland

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Fake ID scam exposed at Bulawayo's Tredgold building

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Nust embarks on high impact projects

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

ZITF urges hotels, lodges to moderate rates

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hoarding cash undermines Zimbabwe economy

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Gwanda police thwart brazen ore heist

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Man stones baby to death during fight with lover

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Public uproar over Zimbabwe MPs' upmarket stands

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe-China tobacco expo to be held in third quarter

5 hrs ago | 11 Views

From the classroom to the coaching room: Thato Ncube's inspiring journey to life transformation

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZanuPF's interference in Matabeleland traditional and cultural activities spark vitriol

15 hrs ago | 551 Views

'Stop demonising ZANU-PF faithfuls, we'll expose real criminals,' Musindo

16 hrs ago | 796 Views

Duo bashes neighbour in grudge attack

17 hrs ago | 338 Views

Sick and tired of sweet-talking! Set 109 activists & Blessed Mhlanga free!

17 hrs ago | 397 Views

Why is Mnangagwa's regime silent on South Africa's explosive Wicknell revelations?

17 hrs ago | 547 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa: Request for Title Deed Allocation for My Rural Land

17 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace 'Bombshell' Geza

18 hrs ago | 821 Views

NetOne partners with US satellite giant to launch 5G services

20 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe Independence Day trouble-causers warned

20 hrs ago | 782 Views

Former Highlanders FC CEO granted bail over alleged US$5,000 fraud

20 hrs ago | 907 Views

Chivayo gifts top-of-the-range SUVs to Johanne Masowe church leaders

22 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Chamisa blocks Hopewell Chin'ono

22 hrs ago | 737 Views

School stabbing rocks Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 483 Views

Maid cries foul after son's exam fees vanishes

23 hrs ago | 958 Views

Fastjet launches Harare-Lusaka route

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zec ducks Chivayo millions saga

23 hrs ago | 396 Views

MK Party celebrates Jacob Zuma's birthday

23 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe coach in England to lure UK-born Warriors for national duty

23 hrs ago | 163 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga says 'Shonas are cowards'

23 hrs ago | 1291 Views