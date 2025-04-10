Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger 'assaults' airtime vendor

by Staff reporter
10 Apr 2025 at 09:13hrs | Views
Former Zanu-PF member and political activist Sybeth Musengezi appeared in court on Wednesday facing charges of allegedly assaulting an airtime vendor who disrupted his press conference earlier this week.

Musengezi, who rose to prominence in 2021 after launching a court challenge against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rise to power, was granted US$100 bail by Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo. He is being represented by human rights lawyer Doug Coltart.

The alleged incident occurred on April 8, 2025, during a press conference held by Musengezi at Bothwell House in Harare. According to state prosecutors, the altercation stemmed from a scuffle involving airtime vendor Norbert Taruberekera and another individual, William Mukono.

It is alleged that an argument broke out between Taruberekera and Mukono after the latter took airtime scratch cards belonging to the vendor. Mukono reportedly fled the scene with Taruberekera and his colleagues in pursuit. Mukono then ran into the building where Musengezi was holding his media briefing, with the complainant following closely behind.

The court heard that upon seeing the unexpected intrusion, Musengezi confronted the group and demanded to know why they had entered the room. Before Taruberekera could respond, Musengezi allegedly punched him once in the face.

The case has drawn public interest given Musengezi's controversial history within the ruling party and his past legal battles over internal Zanu-PF leadership disputes.

The matter was remanded to a later date for trial proceedings.

Source - newsday

