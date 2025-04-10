Mozambique's President to open ZITF

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo will officially open the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), set to run from April 21 to 26 in Bulawayo, with this year's event attracting a significant rise in exhibitor interest and international participation.Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere confirmed the development during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday, revealing that 596 direct exhibitors had registered so far - a notable increase from 428 exhibitors during the same period in 2024.Held under the theme "Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Landscape", the 2025 ZITF has also been extended from five to six days to accommodate a growing programme and increased participation. Muswere said this year's edition would feature strategic engagements aimed at promoting the private sector's involvement in shaping the country's industrialisation agenda."The Ministry of Industry and Commerce is conducting strategic dialogues with national business member organisations and industry associations to maximise private sector participation and input," Muswere said.He added that Air Zimbabwe and fastjet had been engaged to increase flight frequencies during the exhibition week to ease travel logistics for both exhibitors and visitors.Of the 596 exhibitors, 98 are first-time participants. Muswere also noted that exhibition space uptake had reached 95%, up from 87% at the same point last year. International interest has grown significantly, with 29 countries registered to exhibit, up from 27 in 2024.Participating countries include Afghanistan, Angola, Austria, Belarus, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union delegation, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Rwanda, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Zambia.Muswere said several flagship events would take place during the fair, including the International Business Conference, Connect Africa Symposium, and the return of the CBZ Original Equipment Manufacturers exhibition. A new feature this year is the Rural Industrialisation Indaba, which aims to spotlight opportunities in developing rural-based industrial hubs.Meanwhile, Muswere also updated the nation on the progress of the Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme, which was relaunched in May last year. He said 1,077 students from the first two cohorts had completed their six-month training and were being considered for employment in State-funded higher and tertiary institutions."Other graduates are already enrolling for further skills upgrading at various vocational training centres. The government has also made it mandatory that vocational certificates be prioritised for accessing empowerment loans through Empower Bank," Muswere said.The 2025 ZITF is shaping up to be one of the most inclusive and internationally attended editions in recent years, as Zimbabwe positions itself as a regional hub for trade and industrialisation.