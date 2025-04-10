Mnangagwa insult prisoner released

News / National

by Staff reporter

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has dropped charges against Alfred Ngonidzaishe Machakaire, a 34-year-old man from Gowo village in Chiendambuya, who spent more than a month behind bars for allegedly insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Machakaire was arrested on February 24 and detained for 36 days at Rusape Remand Prison after being accused of undermining the authority of the President. His release was confirmed by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), who represented him during the legal proceedings.The case against Machakaire arose from a verbal exchange with Leonard Chidemo, a local Zanu-PF councillor, at Mugadza Bottle Store. Prosecutors claimed Machakaire became agitated after Chidemo refused to buy him beer and allegedly shouted political slogans critical of Mnangagwa."You Chidemo, down with Mnangagwa, I am Geza, on the 31st [of March], the country will be fine…" Machakaire reportedly said, according to court documents. The State interpreted the remarks as an attack on the President's authority.Machakaire's reference to "Geza" was allegedly linked to Blessed Geza, a former Zanu PF central committee member and war veteran who recently called for protests over alleged corruption and growing authoritarianism within the ruling party.Despite the initial zeal in pursuing the case, the NPAZ decided on April 1 not to proceed with prosecution, effectively clearing Machakaire of the charges.His release comes shortly after a similar case involving Ishmael Maukazuva, a councillor from Ward 12 in Chikomba West constituency, who was also arrested for allegedly insulting President Mnangagwa. The charges against Maukazuva were also dropped.The cases have sparked concern among human rights groups, who argue that such arrests are part of a broader pattern of intimidation and suppression of free speech in Zimbabwe. ZLHR has been actively representing individuals targeted for political expression and has called for the repeal of laws that criminalize criticism of public officials.