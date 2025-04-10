Zebra Kiss bus crashes near Chirundu

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zebra Kiss bus traveling from Harare to Lusaka was involved in a serious accident late Wednesday night, just a few kilometers before reaching Marongora near Chirundu. The bus reportedly veered off the Harare-Chirundu highway and plunged into a ditch, leaving numerous passengers injured.Authorities said the injured were rushed to health facilities in Karoi and Chirundu, with some reported to be in critical condition. The exact number of casualties has yet to be confirmed, but local health workers said dozens were receiving treatment.Passenger Munyaradzi Hwenje, who was seated at the back of the bus during the incident, described a terrifying scene."I did not see what happened, but I heard a loud screeching sound followed by a crash," Hwenje said. "I was shaken but managed to get out of the bus on my own. Seeing the others injured was heartbreaking."An eyewitness traveling behind the bus said the driver appeared to swerve to avoid an oncoming vehicle before losing control and careening off the road."The bus swerved suddenly, then it went off the road and plunged into the ditch. It was a terrifying sight," the witness said.This latest incident has once again brought attention to the dangerous state of the Harare-Chirundu highway, which is plagued by deep potholes and narrow stretches, making it one of Zimbabwe's most hazardous roads. The area has a grim history of fatal bus crashes.In 2017, a King Lion bus crashed near Nyamakate, killing 43 people and injuring 24. The driver was accused of speeding, prompting national outrage and calls for road safety reform. A similar Zebra Kiss bus crash in 2023 near Maningwa Mountain left 13 people seriously injured and 43 with minor injuries, again raising concerns over driver behavior and road maintenance.Tafadzwa Goliath, president of the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ), expressed frustration over recurring road tragedies."We are deeply disturbed by the frequency of these accidents, which are often caused by a combination of speeding, poor road conditions, and inadequate vehicle maintenance," Goliath said. "We call on the authorities to take urgent action to address these issues and ensure that our roads are safe for all users."The government has introduced several initiatives aimed at improving road safety, including tougher regulations for long-distance buses and increased patrols. However, road users and civic groups continue to demand more robust infrastructure upgrades and stricter enforcement to prevent further loss of life.Investigations into the cause of the accident are currently underway.