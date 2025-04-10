Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zebra Kiss bus crashes near Chirundu

by Staff reporter
10 Apr 2025 at 09:23hrs | Views
A Zebra Kiss bus traveling from Harare to Lusaka was involved in a serious accident late Wednesday night, just a few kilometers before reaching Marongora near Chirundu. The bus reportedly veered off the Harare-Chirundu highway and plunged into a ditch, leaving numerous passengers injured.

Authorities said the injured were rushed to health facilities in Karoi and Chirundu, with some reported to be in critical condition. The exact number of casualties has yet to be confirmed, but local health workers said dozens were receiving treatment.

Passenger Munyaradzi Hwenje, who was seated at the back of the bus during the incident, described a terrifying scene.

"I did not see what happened, but I heard a loud screeching sound followed by a crash," Hwenje said. "I was shaken but managed to get out of the bus on my own. Seeing the others injured was heartbreaking."

An eyewitness traveling behind the bus said the driver appeared to swerve to avoid an oncoming vehicle before losing control and careening off the road.

"The bus swerved suddenly, then it went off the road and plunged into the ditch. It was a terrifying sight," the witness said.

This latest incident has once again brought attention to the dangerous state of the Harare-Chirundu highway, which is plagued by deep potholes and narrow stretches, making it one of Zimbabwe's most hazardous roads. The area has a grim history of fatal bus crashes.

In 2017, a King Lion bus crashed near Nyamakate, killing 43 people and injuring 24. The driver was accused of speeding, prompting national outrage and calls for road safety reform. A similar Zebra Kiss bus crash in 2023 near Maningwa Mountain left 13 people seriously injured and 43 with minor injuries, again raising concerns over driver behavior and road maintenance.

Tafadzwa Goliath, president of the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ), expressed frustration over recurring road tragedies.

"We are deeply disturbed by the frequency of these accidents, which are often caused by a combination of speeding, poor road conditions, and inadequate vehicle maintenance," Goliath said. "We call on the authorities to take urgent action to address these issues and ensure that our roads are safe for all users."

The government has introduced several initiatives aimed at improving road safety, including tougher regulations for long-distance buses and increased patrols. However, road users and civic groups continue to demand more robust infrastructure upgrades and stricter enforcement to prevent further loss of life.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are currently underway.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Cracks down on police corruption nets 9 officers

17 mins ago | 4 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

33 mins ago | 27 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

59 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

4 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Discord at Scottland

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Fake ID scam exposed at Bulawayo's Tredgold building

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Nust embarks on high impact projects

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

ZITF urges hotels, lodges to moderate rates

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hoarding cash undermines Zimbabwe economy

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Gwanda police thwart brazen ore heist

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Man stones baby to death during fight with lover

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Public uproar over Zimbabwe MPs' upmarket stands

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe-China tobacco expo to be held in third quarter

5 hrs ago | 11 Views

From the classroom to the coaching room: Thato Ncube's inspiring journey to life transformation

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZanuPF's interference in Matabeleland traditional and cultural activities spark vitriol

15 hrs ago | 551 Views

'Stop demonising ZANU-PF faithfuls, we'll expose real criminals,' Musindo

16 hrs ago | 796 Views

Duo bashes neighbour in grudge attack

17 hrs ago | 338 Views

Sick and tired of sweet-talking! Set 109 activists & Blessed Mhlanga free!

17 hrs ago | 397 Views

Why is Mnangagwa's regime silent on South Africa's explosive Wicknell revelations?

17 hrs ago | 547 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa: Request for Title Deed Allocation for My Rural Land

17 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace 'Bombshell' Geza

18 hrs ago | 821 Views

NetOne partners with US satellite giant to launch 5G services

20 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe Independence Day trouble-causers warned

20 hrs ago | 782 Views

Former Highlanders FC CEO granted bail over alleged US$5,000 fraud

20 hrs ago | 907 Views

Chivayo gifts top-of-the-range SUVs to Johanne Masowe church leaders

22 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Chamisa blocks Hopewell Chin'ono

22 hrs ago | 737 Views

School stabbing rocks Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 483 Views

Maid cries foul after son's exam fees vanishes

23 hrs ago | 958 Views

Fastjet launches Harare-Lusaka route

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zec ducks Chivayo millions saga

23 hrs ago | 396 Views

MK Party celebrates Jacob Zuma's birthday

23 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe coach in England to lure UK-born Warriors for national duty

23 hrs ago | 163 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga says 'Shonas are cowards'

23 hrs ago | 1291 Views