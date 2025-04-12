Bubi villagers petition Justice minister Ziyambi over alleged corrupt prosecutors

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

BUBI VILLAGERS, Have Petitioned the Minister of Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi and the National Prosecutor General Loyce Mathanda Moyo complaining over alleged corrupt conduct of the court officials at the Inyathi Court.

In a letter to the minister and NPG, the villagers said they have problems with the court officials who include the prosecutors names supplied."We have a problem here at Inyathi Courts with three prosecutors. These prosecutors if you take someone to court, that person pays them so that the cases are not prosecuted in a proper manner. You report the case and end up regretting," reads the letter."Once they take the money they call the complainant to tell him/her to withdraw the case and get paid by the accused person small amount to scrap the case. If the complainant refuses, they frustrate him/her."They however, hailed the good work done by the local magistrate a Mr. Gumbo."We appeal for assistance from you to stop these illegal activities and investigate the prosecutors," reads the letter.