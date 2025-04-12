Latest News Editor's Choice


CID homicide pounce on bogus cops

by Simbarashe Sithole in Harare
12 Apr 2025 at 00:19hrs | Views
Two suspected bogus cops who alleged pounced on PaTawaz restaurant and bar in Harare recently are in soup after they tried to extort the proprietor Tawanda Chisasa of his $520  after claiming that they had been robbed by his staff.


Sources told this publication that last week the duo Tonderai Nyamande and one Zaranyika tried to extort Chisasa after masquadering as CID homicide officers.

The two were fleecing patrons at paTawaz and extorting them disguising as members of the police.

"The two were fleecing clients at PaTawaz and one Zaranyika pointed a gun to one of the disck jokey and when the premise security intervined they claimed that they had been robbed of $520 and demanded the cash from Tawaz," the source said.

"Tawaz promised to being the money alerted the police who came and arrested the duo and fake police identity cards were recovered from the duo," the source added.

Contacted for comment Tawaz confirmed the case saying investigations are still on- going

Meanwhile Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Michael Reza and Criminal Investigations Department Commissioner Crispen Charumbira said bogus cops were mushrooming and fostering corruption hence the community should report any suspicious behaviour in their societies.

Source - Byo24news

Comments


