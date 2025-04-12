Latest News Editor's Choice


Voters raise middle fingers, amid ZANU-PF vote-buying storm

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole
12 Apr 2025 at 07:30hrs | Views
Defiant and disgruntled Glenview South voters  signalled displeasure yesterday over corrupt party vultures whom they are accusing of looting donations meant to canvass support for its candidate, Tsitsi Tawomhera, with ruling ZANU-PF chefs and elitist mafia tirelessly engaging in fraudulent electoral misconduct including vote-buying, character assassination and stage-managing opposition mass exodus ahead of the Parliamentary by-election slated for Saturday.


Despite the fact that only two days left for the electorate to decide, distrust and divisions grow, with voters gradually losing confidence in ZANU-PF leadership after witnessing diversion of donations and vague political communication channels meant for poor voters in Glenview, a scenario which residents comment as pathetic.

"When the campaign was launched, it was genuine and inclusive. There was transparency in distribution of electoral campaign material and all animals seemed to be equal, but as we drew nearer, information is now a preserve for the few," the voter said.

"They are now prioritising people from other provinces and constituencies whilst legitimate voters are wailing in abject poverty, with their girlfriends taking over everything and leading the campaign trail. Those who are given priority are alien to our contextual realities, and they do not vote, but rather elbow out intended voting beneficiaries," the voter added.

"As real Glenview voters, we will send a clear message through the ballot this Saturday. Their corrupt activities in grabbing and diverting donations for personal use will be transferred into electoral defeat," another voter said.

"Imagine a scenario when both party and government dispatched cabinet Ministers to run around Glenview to complement vote-buying techniques including rolling out road rehabilitation programmes (Transport Minister, Felix Mhona) some few hours ahead of a by-election. The other one (Torerayi Moyo, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education) was paraded around the whole constituency with 30 HP laptops donated to Glenview 1,2 and 3 primary schools begging residents to vote for ZANU-PF at the 11th hour," the voter added.

"We were also surprised when the Minister paraded one, Dr Mahachi who promised scholarships for youths from Glenview to study abroad only at this final hour for a by-election. Glenview has been deserted for quite a long period of time, but we are surprised they are trying by all means within their proximity to entice the electorate into believing their promises are a genuine cause whilst in actual fact, they are mere campaign gimmicks," another voter said.

"Why launching an assortment of projects a few hours ahead of a by-election should be the major question by the electorate. A sizable number of cabinet Ministers and presidential advisory entourage masquerading as caring leadership dispatched to Glenview suburb to hoodwink electorate at the very last minute is an absolute display of selfish interest by those purporting to be servant leaders," Tendai Muchineripi from Glenview queries.

"Those are mere publicity stunts by a careless governing party which seeks to continue penetrating urban areas without a percentage of shame. How long have we been requesting for roads overhaul or rehabilitation programmes in high density suburbs, how long have we been requesting for equitable primary education in our ghettos, what about clean water and accessible health facilities for all?," Muchineripi asked.

"Do you think those road stretches would enable accessibility and ease of doing business in Glenview? Those are mere political gimmicks meant to hoodwink poor voters into believing that real development has come to their doorsteps," Muchineripi said.

Following vote-buying uproar in Glenview and sensing danger, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister, Felix Mhona says the move by his ministry to rehabilitate trunk roads, particularly in high-density suburbs, is not part of their mandate but rather an intervention to facilitate works he says opposition-led local authorities have failed to do for so many years.

Mhona spoke in Glenview along 11th Avenue and Patrenda, where he summoned roadworks to be implemented on the eve of a by-election set for Saturday (12 April). Mhona claims the move to do rehabilitation work, as perceived by some observers, is not a campaign or vote-buying gimmick for the ruling party Zanu-PF candidate Tsitsi Tawomhera and assured that they will be doing similar road rehabilitation developments will be rolled out in many high-density suburbs all over the country in shortest possible timeframe.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Torerayi Moyo claimed that  laptops donation is also not a campaign gimmicking stunt, but real development targeting to equip and empower learners with Information, Communication and Technological prerequisites amongst schools.

Business came to a halt during the campaign trail when President Emmerson Mnangagwa's advisor Paul Tempter Tungwarara left the venue prior to the guest of honour's main address, with poor ZANU-PF youths escorting his vehicle begging for money through the windows. The influential advisor stole the show, as all ZANU-PF bigwigs, like toddlers (including Ministers) bow down, salute and submit during his address. The Ministers, attendees and party leadership gave Tungwarara a hero's welcome as he distributed money and groceries among them which observers describe as the final nail towards vote-buying.

Five candidates will contest for the Glenview South National Assembly seat which fell vacant after the death of the former Member of Parliament from opposition Citizens Coalition for Change.  The ZANU PF's candidate, Tsitsi Tawomhera is part of the contestants.

Source - Byo24news

