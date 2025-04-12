Sex worker in court for stealing from client after short session

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A nineteen-year-old Shamva commercial sex worker who allegedly stole from her client after a short time sex session was dragged to court on Friday.Nokutenda Chakanyuka pleaded guilty to the charge before Magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura.The magistrate remanded the matter to April 15 for sentencingThe state led by Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged on April 9 Chakanyuka met Tanyaradzwa Kapara (21) at a local club and agreed to have sex for a fee.Kapara went to Chakanyuka's place of residence and had sex as agreed.After the act, Kapara did not realise that the accused had stolen his phone.Hours later he discovered that he had no cellphone and looked for Chakanyuka who had sold the phone to Milton Chasi.Chasi is a second-hand cellphone dealer.