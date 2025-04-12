'White Monopoly Capital and ANC allies are behind Chris Hani's death'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP, Carl Niehaus has dropped a bombshell, pointing fingers at "white Monopoly Capital', along with their allies within the ANC over the assassination of SACP leader Chris Hani in 1993.Niehaus called for an urgent and official inquiry into Hani's assassination.In a long detailed post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Niehaus said, "WE WILL NOT FORGET, NOR FORGIVE! WE WILL AVENGE! WE WILL NOT REST UNTIL THE FULL TRUTH ABOUT THE ASSASSINATION OF CHRIS HANI IS REVEALED - HIS DEATH IS AVENGED AND JUSTICE IS DONE."His comments come as South Africa marks the 32nd anniversary of the tragic killing of the esteemed struggle leader on April 10, 1993."Today, we solemnly commemorate 32 years since the assassination of comrade Chris Hani - a day that stripped South Africa of a revolutionary hero," Niehaus wrote.He said the outrage felt over Hani's murder is as intense today as it was back then, adding that the full truth surrounding his death remains enveloped in secrecy more than three decades later."Chris Hani, a fearless communist leader and defender of the oppressed, was shot dead by Janusz Waluś, a hired gunman," he added.Niehaus pointed out that Waluś was not the only perpetrator behind what he described as a "heinous act"."The true masterminds - those shadowy figures representing White Monopoly Capitalism and their collaborators within the ANC - continue to escape justice."He expressed deep frustration over Waluś, the assassin, being granted parole and allowed to return to Poland, carrying his secrets with him.Waluś, who was arrested on October 15,1993, was initially sentenced to death, but this was later commuted to life imprisonment on November 7, 2000.Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.In November 2022, a ruling by the Constitutional Court mandated that Waluś be released on parole within 10 days.He was placed on parole on December 2, 2022, and subject to the stipulated conditions, his parole period concluded on December 6, 2024. He was then deported to his homeland, Poland."Despite numerous calls from Comrade Chris' widow, Limpho Hani, and many others for a thorough investigation, the state remains eerily silent.""This is no mere oversight - it's a conscious cover-up."Niehaus argued that the refusal to conduct an investigation suggests complicity, shielding the actual plotters behind Hani's death to protect their compromised, sell-out arrangement at the Convention for a Democratic South Africa (CODESA)."Chris Hani was assassinated because he posed a significant threat to the status quo," he explained."His steadfast dedication to communism and his widespread popularity positioned him to potentially become South Africa's President - a leader who would have dismantled the decaying structure of economic injustice," Niehaus added."The capitalist elite and their ANC puppets could not allow this. They conspired to silence him and stifle our hopes for true liberation."He reiterated the urgent and non-negotiable need for a full and official inquiry into Hani's assassination."South Africans deserve the unvarnished truth about who stole our future. We must avenge comrade Chris' assassination through our relentless pursuit of complete economic transformation, land restitution, and a just communist society.""His vision lives on in us, and we will not rest until his killers are brought to light and his dream is realised. A LUTA CONTINUA!," Niehaus said.After his release and deportation to Poland, Waluś stated in an interview in January this year that if given the chance, he would kill Hani again.