ICC Chairman visits Zimbabwe, expresses hope for cricket revival

International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah arrived in Zimbabwe on Wednesday, expressing optimism that his visit would inspire a revival of the sport in the country and help restore it to its former glory.Speaking to reporters upon arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, Shah praised Zimbabwe's rich cricketing history and its legendary players from the early 1990s."I am happy to be here and glad for the warm reception from the Zimbabwe Cricket chairperson and his board," Shah said. "I think Zimbabwe has the potential to go back to top performance like in the early 1990s."He specifically highlighted the contributions of past greats such as fast bowler Eddo Brandes and the iconic Flower brothers, Andy and Grant, lauding their dedication and skill."They had players like Eddo Brandes, the Flower brothers - all of them worked hard and made Zimbabwe proud on the international stage," Shah remarked. "I hope, after this meeting here, Zimbabwe cricket will be on top in future."Shah's visit coincides with a historic moment for Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), as the country hosts the ICC's full board meetings for the first time. The high-level sessions will take place in both Harare and the resort town of Victoria Falls from Thursday through Sunday.Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni welcomed the event as a major milestone for the sport and the nation."It's the first of its kind," Makoni said. "We're pretty excited to be hosting it, and it's a good time for ZC. We've hosted international matches, and now we're hosting a global conference, which is something great for the future of the game here."Makoni also emphasized the broader significance of the ICC's presence, noting its positive implications for Zimbabwe's image as a tourism and sporting destination."It shows that Zimbabwe is a safe tourism destination and it's a good endorsement for Zimbabwe Cricket," he added.Shah's visit and the ICC board meetings are expected to pave the way for greater engagement, investment, and development opportunities for Zimbabwean cricket, as the nation aims to re-establish itself as a competitive force on the global stage.