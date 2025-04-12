Bulawayo City Council orders crackdown on stray dogs

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council has issued a strict new directive requiring all dog owners to keep their pets on a leash, effective May 5, in response to a surge in dog bite incidents and concerns over unvaccinated animals roaming the streets.According to the council's latest report on health, housing, and education matters, the city has seen a sharp increase in dog bite cases in recent years, sparking fears of a potential rabies outbreak. The directive grants police the authority to shoot and kill stray dogs found in public spaces.The directive stems from a report tabled last month by the city's Director of Health Services, Edwin Sibanda Mzingwane, who highlighted a troubling upward trend in dog-related injuries."In 2023, there were 597 reported dog bite cases, while in 2024 the number rose to 751, resulting in one human fatality," the report states. "In just the first two months of 2025, 72 and 84 cases were recorded in January and February respectively."Projections suggest the city could record as many as 836 dog bite cases by year-end, potentially costing the local economy more than US$117,900 in medical treatment and related costs.Mzingwane warned that rabies, a fatal viral disease once symptoms appear, poses a significant public health risk if not controlled."There is a need to control the stray dog population in the city as these significantly contribute to rabies outbreaks," he said.The report further outlines a coordinated effort to implement the leash law, with the support of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), and the Department of Veterinary Services."The tie-up order will be enforced with assistance from the ZRP, SPCA, and Veterinary Services, and for public safety, the operation will be conducted at night," the report added.Residents are being urged to ensure their dogs are not only leashed in public but also properly vaccinated and confined within their properties. Authorities hope the campaign will curb the growing public health threat and restore order in Bulawayo's high-density suburbs, where many incidents have been reported.