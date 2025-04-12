March 31 protest suspects denied bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

A group of 98 activists arrested on March 31 for allegedly participating in an anti-government demonstration have been denied bail and remanded in custody until April 24. The protest, reportedly organised by expelled Zanu PF central committee member and outspoken war veteran Blessed "Bombshell" Geza, was aimed at pressuring President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign.In a ruling delivered on Thursday, Harare magistrate Isheanesu Matova cited concerns that releasing the accused could incite further unrest and lead to more violent clashes with law enforcement.The group faces charges of participating in an unlawful gathering with intent to promote public violence, breach of peace, or bigotry.According to an affidavit submitted by detective sergeant Lovemore Chisi of the CID Law and Order division, the alleged protesters assembled at Robert Mugabe Square-also known as Freedom Square-with plans to march to State House.The protest reportedly escalated into violence as participants began chanting anti-government slogans, including "Enough is enough! Mnangagwa must go!" and "We don't take orders from fools!" Prosecutor Nomsa Kangara told the court that demonstrators hurled stones, bricks, and other projectiles at police officers.The protesters are also accused of barricading sections of Robert Mugabe Road with burning tyres, stones, and bricks, disrupting traffic and endangering public safety. The police eventually dispersed the crowd using unspecified crowd control measures.Kangara further stated that investigators identified the suspects through social media posts, including photos and videos shared on platforms such as WhatsApp. One particular group, named Nyokayemabhunu, is said to have played a key role in organising the protest. The group is reportedly administered under a South Africa-registered number allegedly belonging to a man identified as Knox Chiwero.Blessed Geza, the alleged mastermind of the protest, was expelled from Zanu PF earlier this year for his growing criticism of Mnangagwa's leadership and alleged mobilisation of dissenting voices within the party and among war veterans. Authorities believe the March 31 protest was a culmination of those efforts.The case has drawn attention from civil rights organisations, who are calling for transparency and the protection of the rights of those detained. Meanwhile, political tensions remain high as the country braces for potential further demonstrations in the lead-up to Parliament's May 6 return from adjournment.