Chivayo gifts Prophet Ian Ndlovu 2 luxury vehicles and US$150,000

by Staff reporter

Prominent businessman Wicknell Chivayo has made a grand philanthropic gesture, donating two brand-new vehicles and a substantial cash package to Prophet Ian Ndlovu of Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministries in recognition of his spiritual leadership and national influence.The donation, announced Thursday via social media, includes a 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR for Prophet Ndlovu and a 2025 Toyota Fortuner 2.8D GD6 for his wife, Mrs Ndlovu. The latter vehicle is intended to assist in her charitable work across Matabeleland province.Chivayo, who is known for his generosity towards religious and social causes, expressed deep admiration for Prophet Ndlovu's humility, prophetic gift, and commitment to unity in Zimbabwe."In my entire lifetime, I have met a few true prophets of God who remain full of humility despite having an exceptional gift of prophecy, evangelism, and giving spiritual counsel to the nation," Chivayo wrote. "Today, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to a man of God whose ministry has touched countless lives."He praised Prophet Ndlovu's consistent calls for national prayer and reconciliation across political divides, saying the clergyman's work stands as a model of spiritual maturity and political neutrality."Through Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministries, you have stood as a beacon of truth, unity, and peace in the body of Christ. What I admire most is that you never use the pulpit to sow division, but rather to foster dialogue and reconciliation."According to Chivayo, the vehicles-worth a combined US$280,000-are ready for collection at Faramatsi Motors in Harare. In addition to the vehicles, he pledged US$100,000 toward the completion of the church's building project and a further US$50,000 to support Mrs Ndlovu's charity programs.Chivayo concluded his message with a prayer for Prophet Ndlovu's continued influence and preservation of his ministry."Zimbabwe is spiritually richer because of men of faith like you," he stated.Prophet Ian Ndlovu, born in Ntabazinduna in 1976, is widely respected for his work that bridges spiritual, academic, and philanthropic spheres. He holds degrees in Economics with Education, a Master's, and a PhD. He previously lectured at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) before fully dedicating himself to ministry.Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministries, which began as a small prayer group, has grown into a global spiritual movement. Prophet Ndlovu has garnered international recognition, especially in Kenya, where his prophecies concerning political developments have reportedly materialized, further bolstering his profile as a pan-African spiritual leader.His philosophy centers on the belief that prophets are not only spiritual guides but also have a responsibility to influence national direction and foster peace. His leadership, supported by his wife's extensive charitable work, continues to resonate widely across and beyond Zimbabwe's borders.