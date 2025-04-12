Zimbabwe parliament adjourns over Mnangagwa impeachment speculation

News / National

by Staff reporter

A sudden adjournment of Zimbabwe's Parliament until May 6 has fueled widespread speculation about an impending political upheaval, sparking concerns about a potential crisis similar to the one that led to the fall of President Robert Mugabe in 2017. Initially dismissed as mere rumor, recent reports have suggested that an impeachment motion against President Emmerson Mnangagwa was on the agenda before Parliament was abruptly suspended, raising fears of another political showdown.The unexpected suspension of parliamentary activities has led many to question the stability of the current government. On the day of the adjournment, a motion to impeach Mnangagwa was reportedly set to be discussed, prompting intense speculation about the internal dynamics of Zimbabwe's ruling party, Zanu-PF. However, just moments before the session was due to begin, Parliament was unexpectedly closed for an extended period.Tendai Ruben Mbofana, a well-known social justice advocate and writer, offered insight into the rapidly unfolding situation. "It's a pleasure to be here," Mbofana remarked in an interview. "From what I've gathered, it seems there were indeed plans to introduce an impeachment motion against Mnangagwa. Yet, Parliament was adjourned suddenly before this could be addressed."Mbofana expressed concerns about the lack of a clear explanation for the adjournment. "No clear reasons have been provided for this move, and it's highly unusual. We've heard reports that both the Speaker of Parliament and the President of the Senate have left the country on business. But is that a valid justification for suspending Parliament for an entire month? It seems strange and raises many suspicions," he said.He continued, "In Zimbabwe's history, it's unprecedented for both Houses of Parliament to shut down entirely because the speakers are absent. This situation makes me believe that the impeachment motion might be at the core of the decision to adjourn."The adjournment comes amid growing discontent within Zanu-PF, where various factions have expressed dissatisfaction with Mnangagwa's leadership. While some disgruntled members are reportedly pushing for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to assume power, there are also concerns about Mnangagwa's attempts to extend his presidency beyond the constitutional limit set for 2028."The push to extend Mnangagwa's term is a significant issue," Mbofana explained. "There are factions within Zanu-PF trying to amend the Constitution to allow him to remain in office beyond 2028. This move has sparked a great deal of tension within the party, with some members pushing for a leadership change, while others remain loyal to Mnangagwa."The sudden adjournment has left many Zimbabweans wondering whether the country is on the brink of another political crisis, with the potential for a leadership vacuum and heightened instability. The coming weeks will likely be critical in determining whether this is merely a political maneuver or a sign of more significant shifts within Zimbabwe's ruling establishment.As Parliament remains in recess, all eyes are on the unfolding situation, with many awaiting May 6 to see what comes next for President Mnangagwa and his government.