Mnangagwa to preside over the Chartered Accountants Conference

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to preside over the Chartered Accountants Conference this morning, a key event aimed at reflecting on the challenges and opportunities facing the accounting profession in an era of rapid technological change.The conference, hosted by the Public Accounts and Auditors Board of Zimbabwe, will bring together experts and professionals from the accounting field to discuss pressing issues such as future trends, emerging opportunities, global best practices, and economic insights.Key topics on the agenda include the impact of technological advancements on the accounting profession, the role of accountants in shaping economic policy, and how professionals can adapt to the evolving landscape. The event will also explore avenues for professional development and new areas of growth within the sector.In addition to the knowledge-sharing sessions, the conference will offer valuable networking opportunities for accountants, auditors, and other stakeholders. Participants will have the chance to connect with industry leaders and peers, fostering collaboration and innovation within the sector.The Chartered Accountants Conference is expected to provide critical insights into the future of the profession and its role in supporting Zimbabwe's economic growth and development.As the accounting profession continues to adapt to the demands of the digital age, the event serves as a timely platform for discussion on how professionals can navigate the challenges and capitalize on emerging trends in a rapidly changing global environment.