Zanu-PF Glen View South star rally on today

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF's National Political Commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Special Advisor, Dr. Paul Tungwarara, will lead a high-profile delegation at the ruling party's star rally in Glen View South today, in anticipation of Saturday's parliamentary by-election.The rally is set to take place at Pamapostori along Glen View Way in Harare, where party officials and supporters will gather ahead of the crucial vote.Tranquility Tsitsi Tawomhera, a 37-year-old member of Zanu-PF's National Youth League executive, is the party's candidate for the National Assembly seat. Tawomhera, who is positioning herself as the party's choice for the constituency, will face stiff competition from a field of five candidates.In addition to Tawomhera, the by-election has drawn significant attention with contenders including Perpetua Mukanda of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) party, as well as independent candidates Chakeredza Tonderai, Tungamirai Madzokere, and George Makwangwaidze.The Glen View South seat became vacant following the passing of Mr. Gladymore Hakata, who had been elected on a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) ticket. Hakata died in January this year, and the CCC has opted not to nominate a candidate for the by-election.The election will be closely watched as a measure of support for both Zanu-PF and the opposition, with candidates vying for a key position in the National Assembly. The rally today is expected to strengthen Zanu-PF's presence in the area as they prepare for the polls this weekend.