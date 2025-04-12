Chiwenga to light Independence Torch in Gweru

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga is expected to arrive at Monomotapa Hall (Mtapa Hall) in Gweru this morning to officially light the Independence Torch, marking the beginning of Zimbabwe's 45th Independence Day commemorations.This year, the main national celebrations will be held in Nembudziya, Gokwe, as part of the Second Republic's initiative to rotate major events across various provinces. The move is aimed at ensuring wider participation and regional inclusivity in the country's historical milestones.The lighting of the Independence Torch today kicks off the final countdown to next week's celebrations, with the excitement in Gweru already palpable. The atmosphere is festive as locals eagerly await the arrival of the Vice President.Monomotapa Hall, a historic site in Gweru, will serve as the venue for the symbolic event. The hall is significant in Zimbabwe's history, having hosted the first ZANU Congress in May 1964, shortly after the formation of the party in 1963. During this congress, a pivotal declaration was made: "We are our own liberators by direct confrontation." This marked a major turning point in the struggle for independence, shifting the focus from diplomatic efforts to armed confrontation against colonial rule.Last year, Vice President Chiwenga officiated at a similar event in Rusape, where he presented the Independence torch to Manicaland province at the historic Magamba/Butcher Site.As the country prepares to mark 45 years of independence, the lighting of the torch today serves as both a tribute to the sacrifices made by the nation's freedom fighters and a reminder of the ongoing journey towards national progress and unity.