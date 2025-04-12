Mashonaland to Matebeleland migration worsens Bulawayo water, sewage crisis

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo City Council has attributed the increasing frequency of sewer bursts to the growing demands placed on the city's infrastructure, driven largely by rural-to-urban migration, which has led to system overload.As new suburbs such as Emganwini, Emthunzini, and Magwegwe North Extension continue to develop, the city's sewage infrastructure has struggled to keep up. A recent council report on the sewerage section highlighted ongoing concerns about the frequent sewer bursts, which expose residents to the risk of waterborne diseases.City officials have acknowledged that the sewer system is under significant pressure, with remedial projects in the pipeline to address the issue. Councillor Tinevimbo Maposa stressed the need for comprehensive rehabilitation of the city's sewage reticulation system, particularly in older high-density areas. "In many of these areas, the sewer system has collapsed," Maposa noted in the council meeting minutes.Maposa also pointed out that many sewage issues are linked to the irregular water supply. "If the city had a constant water supply, there would be fewer sewage challenges," he said, explaining that the sewer system was designed to function with continuous water flow to prevent blockages.Furthermore, some residents have been found to deliberately vandalize the system by depositing inappropriate materials. "There are residents who deliberately vandalize the sewer system by depositing unfriendly materials in it," Maposa added.Councillor Khalazani Ndlovu acknowledged the efforts made by the council to address the sewer bursts, attributing the increased strain on the system to the rapid urbanization caused by migration from rural areas. "The system is oversubscribed because of rural-to-urban migration," Ndlovu explained.Councillor Adrian Moyo also commended the work done by a private contractor in rehabilitating the sewer system in Ward 2, but echoed the call for residents to be mindful of the materials they dispose of in the sewer lines.Concerns were also raised by Councillor Felix Madzana, who highlighted the breakdown of the truck assigned to cover Ward 18, resulting in a backlog of sewer burst repairs. Madzana suggested prioritizing repairs in schools and other public institutions to prevent further disruptions.Mayor David Coltart praised the work of the Environmental Management and Engineering Services Committee, as well as the engineering department, for their efforts in addressing the city's sewage reticulation challenges. However, according to the council's engineering services department, Bulawayo's water and sewage infrastructure has surpassed its expected lifespan, further compounding the city's waste management challenges.