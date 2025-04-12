Mnangagwa nemesis granted bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF activist Sybeth Musengezi, who gained national attention for his legal challenge against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's legitimacy in 2021, was granted US$100 bail on Thursday following his arrest for alleged assault during a press conference the previous day.Musengezi, 40, appeared before Harare Magistrate Ruth Moyo, but was not required to enter a plea. He was remanded to April 30 for trial.The activist faces accusations of assaulting airtime vendor Norest Taruberekere, who claims he was attacked during a confrontation at the Media Centre, where Musengezi was hosting a press briefing. Taruberekere stated that the incident occurred after he pursued a colleague who had allegedly stolen his airtime recharge card. The colleague ran up to the second floor of the Media Centre, where Musengezi was speaking.According to Taruberekere's testimony, when he approached Musengezi, the activist asked what he wanted, before allegedly slapping him in the face. Taruberekere added that when he questioned the assault, Musengezi allegedly instructed his associates to record the incident on video.Musengezi, a supporter of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, had organized the press briefing to address several issues affecting Zimbabwe's economy, including high unemployment, corruption, and the worsening state of the informal sector. However, the event was abruptly disrupted by two masked individuals wearing green aprons, who dismantled Musengezi's banners and forcibly ejected him from the venue in full view of the journalists present.Following the disruption, a group of police officers arrived and physically removed Musengezi, placing him onto a waiting truck outside the Media Centre.The incident has drawn attention to the treatment of political activists in Zimbabwe and raised concerns over an increasing climate of intimidation, particularly towards those who challenge government authority. Musengezi's 2021 legal challenge questioned the legitimacy of President Mnangagwa's rise to power following the 2017 military coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe.Musengezi is set to return to court on April 30, where he will face formal charges in connection with the alleged assault.