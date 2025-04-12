Zimbabwe MPs get upmarket stands

News / National

by Staff reporter

A number of Members of Parliament (MPs), including those from opposition parties, are set to receive prime residential stands in the affluent Borrowdale district, just two years after being granted US$40,000 housing loans. The new land allocations have sparked controversy, raising questions about the transparency and motivations behind the initiative.Among the MPs benefiting from the new residential stands are Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Chief Whip Bridget Nyandoro, and Sengezo Tshabangu, a member of the party's leadership. The land, located in Marlborough, Borrowdale Central, and Greystone Park, had initially been set aside for a community center.Zanu-PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi confirmed the development, explaining that Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe had written to local authorities requesting land for legislators to build their residential homes."This is a project being carried out throughout the cities and provinces. Minister Garwe has written letters to various local authorities to avail land for MPs to build homes," Togarepi told a local daily. "The MPs will pay for the stands, with the aim of removing MPs from hotels."Since President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rise to power, Zimbabwean MPs have been the beneficiaries of several perks, including housing loans, increased allowances, and exemptions at tollgates. However, the latest land allocations have drawn criticism, with some seeing them as a means of silencing dissent within the parliament.This latest development comes just a week after outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza publicly called for President Mnangagwa's impeachment, accusing him of fostering widespread corruption. Many have interpreted the land allocations as a way to appease MPs and prevent them from supporting calls for the president's removal.In addition to the US$40,000 housing loans granted to MPs in 2022, Cabinet Ministers were given as much as US$500,000 for similar housing loans, which has raised concerns about the fairness and justification of these loans.Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu, whose name appeared on a list of beneficiaries, took to social media to clarify that he had not accepted the offer. "While I was on the list of the Parliamentary Housing Scheme, I did not accept it. I did not take or grab any land as alluded to," said Matewu.The housing allocations for MPs, coupled with the previous loans and perks, have reignited debates about the government's commitment to addressing pressing economic issues while ensuring fair and transparent governance.