News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent move to suspend all tariffs on United States goods in a bid to win favour with the Trump administration has been publicly ridiculed, as U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed similar efforts by other nations as desperate acts of submission.Mnangagwa's government announced the removal of tariffs on American imports with the stated aim of "facilitating the expansion of American imports within the Zimbabwean market while at the same time promoting exports of local goods to the world's biggest economy." Officials framed the policy as part of a broader strategy to build "a mutually beneficial and positive relationship" with Washington.However, the U.S. has responded not with reciprocation, but with derision and punitive trade measures. Speaking during a press briefing, Trump bluntly stated that his global tariffs campaign had forced some countries "kissing my ass" in pursuit of favourable treatment - a jibe that appears to target countries like Zimbabwe that have unilaterally offered concessions.The diplomatic snub comes as Zimbabwean goods now face a steep 18% tariff rate when entering the U.S., even as American products can enter Zimbabwe duty-free. The imbalance has sparked criticism at home, with analysts warning that Harare's tariff concessions are yielding little in return, and instead reflect a weak and desperate foreign policy posture.Trump, who began his second term in January, has reignited global trade tensions through sweeping tariff hikes. After initially slapping country-specific duties on imports-triggering sharp criticism and financial market losses-the White House today announced a new universal tariff baseline of 10% for all trade partners, with the exception of China.China, the world's second-largest economy, has borne the brunt of Trump's trade aggression. Its tariff rate was hiked from 104% to 125%, effective immediately. Beijing, in response, has introduced an 84% reciprocal tariff on U.S. goods, effective April 10, escalating the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.White House officials claimed the rollback of country-specific tariffs was part of a larger strategy, though many analysts see the move as a face-saving U-turn after a week of economic turmoil and criticism. The abrupt policy shift has been dubbed a costly "charade" that inflicted trillions in market losses while achieving little diplomatic progress.Zimbabwe, meanwhile, finds itself on the sidelines of these global maneuvers, with its overtures to the U.S. under Mnangagwa's tariff appeasement strategy yielding ridicule rather than results. Critics argue that Harare must reassess its trade policies to avoid becoming a pawn in a superpower trade war while ensuring domestic industries are not undermined by lopsided concessions.As Trump presses ahead with his protectionist agenda and targets China with intensified economic pressure, Zimbabwe's efforts to curry favour appear not only ineffective but humiliating, highlighting the complexities of navigating global politics under an unpredictable American administration.