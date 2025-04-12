Bulawayo Bomber is the new EFC heavyweight champion

News / National

by Staff reporter

EFC 122 lit up the World Sports Betting Arena on Thursday night with a scintillating card packed with jaw-dropping moments, dramatic upsets, and a series of explosive finishes that reminded the world why the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) remains Africa's top-tier combat sports promotion.In the evening's headliner, Bulawayo's Elvis "The Bomber" Moyo etched his name into EFC history with a stunning upset victory over heavyweight champion Anthony Morel. Known for his devastating boxing background, Moyo showcased a complete mixed martial arts arsenal, breaking down Morel with methodical pressure and grit. The bout reached its stunning conclusion just two seconds into the fourth round, when Morel verbally submitted, unable to withstand Moyo's onslaught.Moyo's triumph marks a career-defining moment and earned him the coveted EFC Heavyweight Title, sending shockwaves through the division and igniting celebrations from Harare to Johannesburg.In the co-main event, Faeez "Troublemaker" Jacobs reaffirmed his reputation as one of the EFC's deadliest strikers. Originally slated as a title defense, the bantamweight bout was downgraded to non-title status after challenger Sibusiso Sovendle failed to make weight. Nonetheless, Jacobs delivered a ruthless performance, knocking out Sovendle at the 3:30 mark of the first round with clinical precision.Elsewhere on the card, rising talent Siyakudumisa Nomvemve impressed with a swift first-round submission over Mzwandile Hlongwa, while Asiashu Tshitamba edged Vince Bembe via split decision after three action-packed rounds in a bout later crowned "Fight of the Night."In the women's strawweight division, South Africa's Ceileigh Niedermayr claimed a statement victory over Uganda's Rebecca Amongi by unanimous decision, positioning herself as the number one contender and a future title threat.With a total of 12 fights featuring knockouts, submissions, and intense showdowns, EFC 122 delivered a thrilling night for fight fans across Africa and beyond. From breakout performances to career milestones, the event reinforced the EFC's reputation as the ultimate proving ground for elite African mixed martial arts talent.As the dust settles in Johannesburg, one thing is clear - the EFC's fire burns brighter than ever.