Zanu-PF spends big on Glen View by-election

News / National

by Staff reporter

Independent candidate Tungamirai Madzokere says he remains confident of victory in the Glen View South parliamentary by-election today, despite what he described as Zanu-PF's attempt to woo voters with handouts and cosmetic development projects.The by-election comes following the death of Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Grandmore Hakata in March, creating a vacancy in a constituency that has remained a stronghold for the opposition since its formation in 2008.Zanu-PF has ramped up its campaign efforts in the constituency, resurfacing roads, donating computers to schools through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, and launching a US$200,000 Presidential Empowerment Fund meant to benefit locals. The ruling party is fielding Tranquility Tsitsi Tawomhera as its candidate for the seat.However, Madzokere, a former political prisoner and ex-councillor, insists the electorate will not be deceived by what he called "short-term vote-buying tactics.""People are actually wishing elections were held more often so that the money being spent could be put to good use," said Madzokere in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com. "Glen View South has only seen development from the Zanu-PF candidate when it is election time."He accused Zanu-PF supporters of employing intimidation tactics, including removing his campaign posters, but said such moves had backfired."We have encountered so many challenges, but we managed to overcome them," he said. "Voters were expressing apathy, but we convinced them to vote in Saturday's by-election. Some of the underhand tactics used against us ended up working in our favour."President Emmerson Mnangagwa's advisor, Paul Tungwarara, recently led a high-profile Zanu-PF delegation in Glen View South, including Provincial Affairs Minister Charles Tavengwa and National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha, in a bid to galvanize support ahead of the vote.Despite the ruling party's push, Madzokere believes voters will not be swayed."People have been given hampers. Glen View residents are accepting the gifts, but they know the difference between being given fish and being taught how to fish," he said. "People can buy groceries for themselves when the economy is strong, when they are empowered, and when there is no corruption."As Glen View South residents head to the polls today, the outcome will test whether Zanu-PF's high-spending campaign can finally break the opposition's 17-year hold on the constituency—or if the electorate will back a candidate who promises grassroots change over grand gestures.