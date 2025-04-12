Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF spends big on Glen View by-election

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2025 at 09:51hrs | Views
Independent candidate Tungamirai Madzokere says he remains confident of victory in the Glen View South parliamentary by-election today, despite what he described as Zanu-PF's attempt to woo voters with handouts and cosmetic development projects.

The by-election comes following the death of Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Grandmore Hakata in March, creating a vacancy in a constituency that has remained a stronghold for the opposition since its formation in 2008.

Zanu-PF has ramped up its campaign efforts in the constituency, resurfacing roads, donating computers to schools through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, and launching a US$200,000 Presidential Empowerment Fund meant to benefit locals. The ruling party is fielding Tranquility Tsitsi Tawomhera as its candidate for the seat.

However, Madzokere, a former political prisoner and ex-councillor, insists the electorate will not be deceived by what he called "short-term vote-buying tactics."

"People are actually wishing elections were held more often so that the money being spent could be put to good use," said Madzokere in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com. "Glen View South has only seen development from the Zanu-PF candidate when it is election time."

He accused Zanu-PF supporters of employing intimidation tactics, including removing his campaign posters, but said such moves had backfired.

"We have encountered so many challenges, but we managed to overcome them," he said. "Voters were expressing apathy, but we convinced them to vote in Saturday's by-election. Some of the underhand tactics used against us ended up working in our favour."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's advisor, Paul Tungwarara, recently led a high-profile Zanu-PF delegation in Glen View South, including Provincial Affairs Minister Charles Tavengwa and National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha, in a bid to galvanize support ahead of the vote.

Despite the ruling party's push, Madzokere believes voters will not be swayed.

"People have been given hampers. Glen View residents are accepting the gifts, but they know the difference between being given fish and being taught how to fish," he said. "People can buy groceries for themselves when the economy is strong, when they are empowered, and when there is no corruption."

As Glen View South residents head to the polls today, the outcome will test whether Zanu-PF's high-spending campaign can finally break the opposition's 17-year hold on the constituency—or if the electorate will back a candidate who promises grassroots change over grand gestures.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Cracks down on police corruption nets 9 officers

17 mins ago | 4 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

33 mins ago | 27 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

59 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

4 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Discord at Scottland

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Fake ID scam exposed at Bulawayo's Tredgold building

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Nust embarks on high impact projects

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

ZITF urges hotels, lodges to moderate rates

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hoarding cash undermines Zimbabwe economy

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Gwanda police thwart brazen ore heist

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Man stones baby to death during fight with lover

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Public uproar over Zimbabwe MPs' upmarket stands

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe-China tobacco expo to be held in third quarter

5 hrs ago | 11 Views

From the classroom to the coaching room: Thato Ncube's inspiring journey to life transformation

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZanuPF's interference in Matabeleland traditional and cultural activities spark vitriol

15 hrs ago | 551 Views

'Stop demonising ZANU-PF faithfuls, we'll expose real criminals,' Musindo

16 hrs ago | 796 Views

Duo bashes neighbour in grudge attack

17 hrs ago | 338 Views

Sick and tired of sweet-talking! Set 109 activists & Blessed Mhlanga free!

17 hrs ago | 397 Views

Why is Mnangagwa's regime silent on South Africa's explosive Wicknell revelations?

17 hrs ago | 547 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa: Request for Title Deed Allocation for My Rural Land

17 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace 'Bombshell' Geza

18 hrs ago | 821 Views

NetOne partners with US satellite giant to launch 5G services

20 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe Independence Day trouble-causers warned

20 hrs ago | 782 Views

Former Highlanders FC CEO granted bail over alleged US$5,000 fraud

20 hrs ago | 907 Views

Chivayo gifts top-of-the-range SUVs to Johanne Masowe church leaders

22 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Chamisa blocks Hopewell Chin'ono

22 hrs ago | 737 Views

School stabbing rocks Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 483 Views

Maid cries foul after son's exam fees vanishes

23 hrs ago | 958 Views

Fastjet launches Harare-Lusaka route

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zec ducks Chivayo millions saga

23 hrs ago | 396 Views

MK Party celebrates Jacob Zuma's birthday

23 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe coach in England to lure UK-born Warriors for national duty

23 hrs ago | 163 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga says 'Shonas are cowards'

23 hrs ago | 1291 Views