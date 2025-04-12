Mnangagwa replaces Sithembiso Nyoni with Evelyn Ndlovu

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Evelyn Ndlovu as the new Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, following the recent dismissal of Sithembiso Nyoni from the Cabinet.The announcement was made Friday by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya, who confirmed that Ndlovu's appointment takes effect immediately."In terms of Section 104, subsection 1 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has appointed Hon. Evelyn Ndlovu M.P. as Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife with immediate effect," said Rushwaya in a statement.Ndlovu was serving as Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution prior to her new role. She now takes over a portfolio that has become increasingly critical in light of mounting climate change challenges and growing concerns over wildlife conservation and environmental degradation.She replaces long-serving politician Sithembiso Nyoni, who was unceremoniously relieved of her duties earlier this month under unclear circumstances.To fill the vacancy left by Ndlovu in Matabeleland South, Mnangagwa has appointed former Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) director-turned-legislator Albert Nguluvhe as the new Minister of State for the province.The changes mark yet another reshuffle in Mnangagwa's Cabinet as he continues to recalibrate his administration ahead of key economic and political milestones, including the implementation of key climate policies and the government's drive to align with international environmental protocols.Ndlovu is expected to bring her administrative experience and grassroots knowledge to the ministry, which has oversight of Zimbabwe's vast natural resources, national parks, and climate change mitigation strategies.