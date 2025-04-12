Zimbabweans in UK protest against Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

A group of Zimbabweans living in the United Kingdom recently staged a protest march dubbed the "Walk for Freedom" in Blackburn, calling for democratic reforms and the release of jailed journalist Blessed Mhlanga. The demonstration, marked by anti-government slogans and placards, has drawn sharp concern from authorities in Harare.Organised by activists Melody Phylis Magejo, Josephine Jenje Mudimu, and Theophilas Mkuhlani, the protest attracted dozens of Zimbabweans who marched through the streets waving banners and chanting slogans critical of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration.The demonstrators condemned alleged human rights violations, media repression, and the recent detention of Mhlanga, who has become a symbol of press freedom among diaspora communities.The timing of the protest has reportedly unsettled officials in Harare, who view it as part of a broader campaign to undermine state security. The march came just days after a dramatic, foiled plot by war veteran Blessed "Bombshell" Runesu Geza, who attempted to force Mnangagwa to resign—a move that has led to heightened alert levels within Zimbabwe's security apparatus.Authorities have since invoked provisions of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Act of 2023, citing concerns that the protest and its online amplification amount to incitement and attempts to delegitimise the State.Footage and photos from the march, now widely circulated on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and various Zimbabwean blogs, have become the subject of an active monitoring operation by Zimbabwean intelligence agencies.Among the attendees identified were known activists including Genius Mamwadhu, Pamela Magwizi, Happiness Ncube, Xoliso Sithole, Nobukhosi Dube, Petty Ziramba, Patson Muzuwa, Victor Simon, and John Burke. Several photographers and unidentified supporters were also present at the event.Of particular concern to Zimbabwean authorities is the participation of Shepherd Yuda, a former prison officer with a history of anti-government activity. Yuda, who is believed to reside in North East England, livestreamed from the event, repeating claims that President Mnangagwa is suffering from dementia—remarks government insiders have described as defamatory and seditious.Security sources claim that participants in the protest have now been flagged for surveillance, as Harare steps up efforts to monitor diaspora activism. Additional resources have reportedly been allocated to infiltrate international networks suspected of coordinating opposition to the Zimbabwean government."The government will not fold its arms while external forces attempt to destabilise the country," said a senior security official who spoke on condition of anonymity. "There is a difference between dissent and subversion."In a statement, government officials reaffirmed that Zimbabwe respects freedom of expression and welcomes dissent expressed "through lawful and constructive channels," but warned that coordinated efforts to "tarnish the image of the nation or seek to delegitimise its constitutional leadership will not be tolerated."As the political climate tightens both at home and abroad, the growing role of the diaspora in Zimbabwean politics continues to attract scrutiny—and intensify tensions between activists and the ruling establishment.