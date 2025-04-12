Mapeza unfazed by worst start

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ruthless in reputation, resilient in defence, but frustratingly blunt in attack - FC Platinum find themselves in unfamiliar territory as they prepare to host GreenFuel at Mandava Stadium this Saturday.With just two goals from their opening five Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures, Norman Mapeza's men are enduring their worst scoring start to a season since joining the top flight in 2011. For a team that has never failed to net at least six times in the first five games of a campaign, this is uncharted territory."It's about belief. It's about confidence," said Mapeza. "We are fully aware of the situation, and we've been talking about it. The goals will come - we just need to be patient."But while the forwards have gone quiet, the defence remains defiant.The platinum miners have conceded just one goal in five matches - matching their second-best defensive start to a season. Only in 2018 did they begin with a better record, going five matches without conceding, a run only broken in their sixth fixture that year against Harare City.Should FC Platinum keep a clean sheet against GreenFuel, they will equal their all-time record of conceding just one goal in the first six matches - set during their 2018 title-winning season.Saturday's clash offers an opportunity to reset the tone of FC Platinum's campaign. A five-goal haul would not only erase their unwanted record but also place them just behind their best six-game return of 13 goals scored in 2013 - a season they began with impressive wins over Buffaloes, How Mine, and Triangle.However, recent form suggests this could be an uphill task. The platinum miners have drawn four of their five matches, winning only once against Manica Diamonds (1-0). In those draws, they created chances but failed to convert - an issue Mapeza insists is "part of a process.""If you look at the statistics locally, which team has scored 10 goals? We are still on the same page," Mapeza pointed out. "We've been creating chances, and that's one positive we have not been talking about."Despite their limp start in front of goal, FC Platinum are no strangers to strong finishes. In 2015, they had their worst start ever - conceding 10 goals and collecting only four points in their first six matches. But even then, they managed to recover.In contrast, their best four starts to a season - 2013, 2016, 2018, and 2024 - saw them average over 1.5 goals per game early on. Only in 2018, however, did that momentum lead to a championship.Statistically, the club's rearguard has been a cornerstone of hope this season. With just one goal conceded - matching defensive leaders Simba Bhora and MWOS - FC Platinum are proving that solid organisation still counts for something, even in a goal-starved run.The question remains: can they break the drought and find the goals to match their defensive discipline?Mandava will provide the stage this afternoon. Should they deliver a performance of both steel and spark, the "process" Mapeza speaks of might just begin to bear fruit - and the platinum machine may finally start firing on all cylinders.