Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mapeza unfazed by worst start

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2025 at 12:46hrs | Views
Ruthless in reputation, resilient in defence, but frustratingly blunt in attack - FC Platinum find themselves in unfamiliar territory as they prepare to host GreenFuel at Mandava Stadium this Saturday.

With just two goals from their opening five Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures, Norman Mapeza's men are enduring their worst scoring start to a season since joining the top flight in 2011. For a team that has never failed to net at least six times in the first five games of a campaign, this is uncharted territory.

"It's about belief. It's about confidence," said Mapeza. "We are fully aware of the situation, and we've been talking about it. The goals will come - we just need to be patient."

But while the forwards have gone quiet, the defence remains defiant.

The platinum miners have conceded just one goal in five matches - matching their second-best defensive start to a season. Only in 2018 did they begin with a better record, going five matches without conceding, a run only broken in their sixth fixture that year against Harare City.

Should FC Platinum keep a clean sheet against GreenFuel, they will equal their all-time record of conceding just one goal in the first six matches - set during their 2018 title-winning season.

Saturday's clash offers an opportunity to reset the tone of FC Platinum's campaign. A five-goal haul would not only erase their unwanted record but also place them just behind their best six-game return of 13 goals scored in 2013 - a season they began with impressive wins over Buffaloes, How Mine, and Triangle.

However, recent form suggests this could be an uphill task. The platinum miners have drawn four of their five matches, winning only once against Manica Diamonds (1-0). In those draws, they created chances but failed to convert - an issue Mapeza insists is "part of a process."

"If you look at the statistics locally, which team has scored 10 goals? We are still on the same page," Mapeza pointed out. "We've been creating chances, and that's one positive we have not been talking about."

Despite their limp start in front of goal, FC Platinum are no strangers to strong finishes. In 2015, they had their worst start ever - conceding 10 goals and collecting only four points in their first six matches. But even then, they managed to recover.

In contrast, their best four starts to a season - 2013, 2016, 2018, and 2024 - saw them average over 1.5 goals per game early on. Only in 2018, however, did that momentum lead to a championship.

Statistically, the club's rearguard has been a cornerstone of hope this season. With just one goal conceded - matching defensive leaders Simba Bhora and MWOS - FC Platinum are proving that solid organisation still counts for something, even in a goal-starved run.

The question remains: can they break the drought and find the goals to match their defensive discipline?

Mandava will provide the stage this afternoon. Should they deliver a performance of both steel and spark, the "process" Mapeza speaks of might just begin to bear fruit - and the platinum machine may finally start firing on all cylinders.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

The reality of '9 wasted years' - A decade WMC failed to capture Zuma

21 mins ago | 6 Views

Cracks down on police corruption nets 9 officers

54 mins ago | 54 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

5 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

5 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Discord at Scottland

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Fake ID scam exposed at Bulawayo's Tredgold building

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Nust embarks on high impact projects

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

ZITF urges hotels, lodges to moderate rates

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Hoarding cash undermines Zimbabwe economy

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Gwanda police thwart brazen ore heist

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

Man stones baby to death during fight with lover

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Public uproar over Zimbabwe MPs' upmarket stands

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe-China tobacco expo to be held in third quarter

5 hrs ago | 11 Views

From the classroom to the coaching room: Thato Ncube's inspiring journey to life transformation

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

ZanuPF's interference in Matabeleland traditional and cultural activities spark vitriol

15 hrs ago | 552 Views

'Stop demonising ZANU-PF faithfuls, we'll expose real criminals,' Musindo

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Duo bashes neighbour in grudge attack

17 hrs ago | 339 Views

Sick and tired of sweet-talking! Set 109 activists & Blessed Mhlanga free!

17 hrs ago | 403 Views

Why is Mnangagwa's regime silent on South Africa's explosive Wicknell revelations?

17 hrs ago | 555 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa: Request for Title Deed Allocation for My Rural Land

17 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace 'Bombshell' Geza

18 hrs ago | 825 Views

NetOne partners with US satellite giant to launch 5G services

21 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zimbabwe Independence Day trouble-causers warned

21 hrs ago | 792 Views

Former Highlanders FC CEO granted bail over alleged US$5,000 fraud

21 hrs ago | 971 Views

Chivayo gifts top-of-the-range SUVs to Johanne Masowe church leaders

23 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Chamisa blocks Hopewell Chin'ono

23 hrs ago | 739 Views

School stabbing rocks Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 485 Views

Maid cries foul after son's exam fees vanishes

23 hrs ago | 992 Views

Fastjet launches Harare-Lusaka route

23 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zec ducks Chivayo millions saga

23 hrs ago | 399 Views

MK Party celebrates Jacob Zuma's birthday

24 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe coach in England to lure UK-born Warriors for national duty

24 hrs ago | 164 Views