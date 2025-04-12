Glen View South by-election underway

News / National

by Staff reporter

Voting in the Glen View South by-election got off to a smooth and peaceful start this morning, with polling stations opening promptly at 7:00 AM and a steady stream of voters arriving to cast their ballots.The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) confirmed that all 43 polling stations in the constituency were operational by the designated opening time.With a registered voter population of 31,519, the by-election is being held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following the death of the area's legislator, Gladmore Hakata. According to Ward 31 Elections Officer, Mr. Pomerai Coffee, the voting process has so far been incident-free."We opened polling stations at 7 AM. People are coming to cast their votes. There are no incidences of violence," said Coffee.Zanu-PF candidate Tsitsi Tawomhera cast her vote at 9:30 AM at Glen View 3 Primary School. Speaking to journalists shortly after voting, she expressed optimism about her chances of winning the seat. "I am confident of winning the seat for Zanu-PF. We have done our work well," she said.Tawomhera is up against four other candidates vying for the vacant seat. These include independent hopefuls Tungamirai Madzokere, Toenderai Chakaredza, and George Makwangwaidze, as well as National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) candidate Perpetua Mukanda.The by-election is being closely monitored by both local and international observers. So far, the process has been marked by calm and orderliness, with voters gradually making their way to polling stations throughout the constituency. Vote counting is expected to begin immediately after polls close, with preliminary results likely to be announced within 24 hours.