Kaindu demands defensive discipline

Highlanders head coach Kelvin Kaindu has expressed deep frustration over his team's defensive frailties, warning that the Bulawayo giants must tighten up at the back if they are to mount a serious title challenge this season.Speaking ahead of Sunday's highly anticipated Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against traditional rivals CAPS United, Kaindu said he was not pleased with the "soft" nature of the goals Bosso have been conceding.Highlanders have let in five goals in as many matches - a statistic the coach says is unbecoming for a club with their stature and ambition."We have been conceding goals we shouldn't be conceding," Kaindu told reporters during the team's weekly press briefing. "It has been a major concern for us. Our opponents have punished us for the mistakes we have made, and it's something we need to address. These are soft goals – avoidable ones."While Bosso's attack has looked promising, notching eight goals in five outings, their vulnerability in defence has undone much of their attacking work. With just six points collected so far, the pressure is starting to mount - not just from the league standings but also from a demanding fanbase longing for a return to the glory days.Highlanders last won the league title in 2006 under the guidance of club legend Methembe Ndlovu. Since then, they've often flattered to deceive, and Kaindu knows this year's campaign will require more than just flair going forward.The coach's preparations for the blockbuster fixture have also been clouded by injury concerns. Defender Andrew Mbeba, a key figure in both defence and attack, is in a race against time to recover from an injury sustained during last weekend's 1-1 draw against Triangle United at Gibbo."Mbeba was stretchered off, and we are yet to get feedback from the doctor. He hasn't been training, but he's feeling slightly better. We will assess him and see if he will be ready for the game," Kaindu said.The potential absence of Mbeba would be a major blow, especially against a CAPS United side desperate for points. The Harare giants are languishing in the relegation zone with just four points from five matches and are in urgent need of a turnaround."CAPS United are one of the giants in this league. They have pedigree, experience, and are very dangerous going forward," Kaindu cautioned. "Their wide players are key, and we know that they will raise their game against us. It's always a tough match when we face them."Last season's encounters between the two powerhouses delivered drama and excitement in equal measure. Highlanders emerged 2-0 victors at Barbourfields in the first leg, while CAPS United snatched a thrilling 3-2 win in the return fixture at Rufaro Stadium.With both clubs currently underperforming, Sunday's clash has the feel of a six-pointer despite being early in the season. For Kaindu and Highlanders, the objective is clear: stop conceding easy goals and start capitalising on their attacking momentum."We've been good going forward – we've scored in almost every game apart from one. Our main issue is defending our leads," Kaindu said. "We need to be more disciplined and avoid the errors that have led to the goals we have conceded."As Barbourfields braces for another chapter in this storied rivalry, the Bosso faithful will be hoping for a performance that not only brings three points but also restores their confidence in a defence that once defined the team's identity.Fixtures:Saturday: Scottland v Yadah Stars (Rufaro), TelOne vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Ascot), Bikita Minerals vs Triangle United (Gibbo), FC Platinum vs Green Fuel (Mandava), ZPC Kariba vs Kwekwe United (Nyamhunga), Simba Bhora vs Manica Diamonds (Wadzanayi)Sunday: Highlanders vs CAPS United (Barbourfields)Dynamos v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), Herentals v MWOS (Wadzanayi)