Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kaindu demands defensive discipline

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2025 at 12:47hrs | Views
Highlanders head coach Kelvin Kaindu has expressed deep frustration over his team's defensive frailties, warning that the Bulawayo giants must tighten up at the back if they are to mount a serious title challenge this season.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's highly anticipated Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against traditional rivals CAPS United, Kaindu said he was not pleased with the "soft" nature of the goals Bosso have been conceding.

Highlanders have let in five goals in as many matches  -  a statistic the coach says is unbecoming for a club with their stature and ambition.

"We have been conceding goals we shouldn't be conceding," Kaindu told reporters during the team's weekly press briefing. "It has been a major concern for us. Our opponents have punished us for the mistakes we have made, and it's something we need to address. These are soft goals – avoidable ones."

While Bosso's attack has looked promising, notching eight goals in five outings, their vulnerability in defence has undone much of their attacking work. With just six points collected so far, the pressure is starting to mount  -  not just from the league standings but also from a demanding fanbase longing for a return to the glory days.

Highlanders last won the league title in 2006 under the guidance of club legend Methembe Ndlovu. Since then, they've often flattered to deceive, and Kaindu knows this year's campaign will require more than just flair going forward.

The coach's preparations for the blockbuster fixture have also been clouded by injury concerns. Defender Andrew Mbeba, a key figure in both defence and attack, is in a race against time to recover from an injury sustained during last weekend's 1-1 draw against Triangle United at Gibbo.

"Mbeba was stretchered off, and we are yet to get feedback from the doctor. He hasn't been training, but he's feeling slightly better. We will assess him and see if he will be ready for the game," Kaindu said.

The potential absence of Mbeba would be a major blow, especially against a CAPS United side desperate for points. The Harare giants are languishing in the relegation zone with just four points from five matches and are in urgent need of a turnaround.

"CAPS United are one of the giants in this league. They have pedigree, experience, and are very dangerous going forward," Kaindu cautioned. "Their wide players are key, and we know that they will raise their game against us. It's always a tough match when we face them."

Last season's encounters between the two powerhouses delivered drama and excitement in equal measure. Highlanders emerged 2-0 victors at Barbourfields in the first leg, while CAPS United snatched a thrilling 3-2 win in the return fixture at Rufaro Stadium.

With both clubs currently underperforming, Sunday's clash has the feel of a six-pointer despite being early in the season. For Kaindu and Highlanders, the objective is clear: stop conceding easy goals and start capitalising on their attacking momentum.

"We've been good going forward – we've scored in almost every game apart from one. Our main issue is defending our leads," Kaindu said. "We need to be more disciplined and avoid the errors that have led to the goals we have conceded."

As Barbourfields braces for another chapter in this storied rivalry, the Bosso faithful will be hoping for a performance that not only brings three points but also restores their confidence in a defence that once defined the team's identity.

Fixtures:

Saturday: Scottland v Yadah Stars (Rufaro), TelOne vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Ascot), Bikita Minerals vs Triangle United (Gibbo), FC Platinum vs Green Fuel (Mandava), ZPC Kariba vs Kwekwe United (Nyamhunga), Simba Bhora vs Manica Diamonds (Wadzanayi)

Sunday: Highlanders vs CAPS United (Barbourfields)

Dynamos v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), Herentals v MWOS (Wadzanayi)

Source - The Herald
More on: #Kaindu, #Bosso, #Defence

Comments


Must Read

The reality of '9 wasted years' - A decade WMC failed to capture Zuma

21 mins ago | 6 Views

Cracks down on police corruption nets 9 officers

54 mins ago | 54 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

5 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

5 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Discord at Scottland

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Fake ID scam exposed at Bulawayo's Tredgold building

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Nust embarks on high impact projects

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

ZITF urges hotels, lodges to moderate rates

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Hoarding cash undermines Zimbabwe economy

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Gwanda police thwart brazen ore heist

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

Man stones baby to death during fight with lover

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Public uproar over Zimbabwe MPs' upmarket stands

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe-China tobacco expo to be held in third quarter

5 hrs ago | 11 Views

From the classroom to the coaching room: Thato Ncube's inspiring journey to life transformation

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

ZanuPF's interference in Matabeleland traditional and cultural activities spark vitriol

15 hrs ago | 552 Views

'Stop demonising ZANU-PF faithfuls, we'll expose real criminals,' Musindo

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Duo bashes neighbour in grudge attack

17 hrs ago | 339 Views

Sick and tired of sweet-talking! Set 109 activists & Blessed Mhlanga free!

17 hrs ago | 403 Views

Why is Mnangagwa's regime silent on South Africa's explosive Wicknell revelations?

17 hrs ago | 555 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa: Request for Title Deed Allocation for My Rural Land

17 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace 'Bombshell' Geza

18 hrs ago | 825 Views

NetOne partners with US satellite giant to launch 5G services

21 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zimbabwe Independence Day trouble-causers warned

21 hrs ago | 792 Views

Former Highlanders FC CEO granted bail over alleged US$5,000 fraud

21 hrs ago | 971 Views

Chivayo gifts top-of-the-range SUVs to Johanne Masowe church leaders

23 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Chamisa blocks Hopewell Chin'ono

23 hrs ago | 739 Views

School stabbing rocks Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 485 Views

Maid cries foul after son's exam fees vanishes

23 hrs ago | 992 Views

Fastjet launches Harare-Lusaka route

23 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zec ducks Chivayo millions saga

23 hrs ago | 399 Views

MK Party celebrates Jacob Zuma's birthday

24 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe coach in England to lure UK-born Warriors for national duty

24 hrs ago | 163 Views