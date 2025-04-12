Lt Gen Matatu takes command of Zimbabwe National Army

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe National Army ushered in a new era yesterday as Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu officially assumed command in a colourful handover and takeover parade held at Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare.Lt Gen Matatu takes over the reins from Lieutenant General (Retired) Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, who has been appointed as Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture. Sanyatwe replaces Dr Kirsty Coventry, who is set to become President of the International Olympic Committee in June following her recent election to the prestigious post.The Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), General Philip Valerio Sibanda, presided over the ceremony, bearing witness to the symbolic transfer of command between the two senior officers.In his address, General Sibanda reaffirmed the ZDF's commitment to maintaining a secure and peaceful environment that enables national development and assures the safety of both citizens and visitors."The people of Zimbabwe have high hopes and expectations for a better future, and as the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, we should ensure that a conducive and peaceful environment prevails so that all government developmental programmes are carried out without any hindrance," said General Sibanda."Citizens of this great nation and its visitors alike should enjoy real security and develop a sense of belonging to this beautiful country," he added.He emphasized the importance of aligning the army's role with national aspirations, particularly the government's developmental agenda, and reiterated that modernising the ZDF remains a top priority.General Sibanda praised both Lt Gen Matatu and his predecessor Lt Gen (Rtd) Sanyatwe as exemplary leaders whose loyalty and service to the nation have been unquestionable."Their dedication to duty is beyond reproach; both are founding members of our defence forces who were attested into the army at its inception. Since then, they have served with undeniable loyalty, honour, and dignity in various capacities," he said.As he begins his tenure, Lt Gen Matatu was urged to embrace principled leadership and maintain close interaction with troops to tap into their energy and commitment.In his acceptance speech, Lt Gen Matatu expressed gratitude for the confidence placed in him and pledged to continue strengthening the army's role in preserving national security."It is with a deep sense of humility and honour that I stand before you today to accept the command of the Zimbabwe National Army. This momentous occasion is not just a personal achievement, but more importantly, a reflection of the collective efforts and support I have received from my commanders, my fellow workmates, subordinates, and my family throughout this long journey," he said.With the change in leadership now complete, the Zimbabwe National Army begins a new chapter under Lt Gen Matatu's command, with expectations high for continued professionalism, discipline, and support for the country's peace and development goals.