Woman sues brother-in-law over witchcraft allegations

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2025 at 12:49hrs | Views
A Harare woman, Precious Kadzotsa, has been granted a protection order by the Civil Court after accusing her brother-in-law, Gibson Mangwende, of violent behaviour and making repeated witchcraft allegations against her.

Kadzotsa told the court that Mangwende had been tormenting her by labeling her a witch and blaming her for the deaths of family members. She said these accusations were not only baseless but also damaging to her reputation and mental well-being.

"Each time he calls me a witch who is responsible for killing the family relatives," Kadzotsa said during the court proceedings.

She further alleged that Mangwende had been spreading rumours around their community, claiming that she uses witchcraft to bring suffering to the family. Kadzotsa, who vehemently denied the accusations, believes her brother-in-law's actions are part of a calculated move to drive her out of her marital home.

"I am not a witch; he wants me to leave the house, but only my husband has the right to chase me away," she asserted.

Kadzotsa also recounted incidents of physical abuse, claiming that Mangwende, often intoxicated, had assaulted her and thrown her belongings out of the house. She said she fears for her safety, especially after Mangwende allegedly forced his way into her room.

"I do not want him to come into my room violating my rights; I am not his wife," she told the court.

Most alarming were her claims that Mangwende had threatened to kill her if she refused to leave, a threat that she said left her in constant fear for her life.

In his defence, Mangwende denied all the accusations, claiming that Kadzotsa was the source of tension in the household. He accused her of disrespecting and insulting his family members and embarrassing him in public.

Despite his denials, the court found sufficient cause to grant the protection order in favour of Kadzotsa. The magistrate ruled that the order was necessary to safeguard her from further harassment and potential harm.

The protection order prohibits Mangwende from engaging in any form of violence or making contact with Kadzotsa, effectively providing her with a legal shield against continued abuse.

Source - The Herald

