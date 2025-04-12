Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

46 shortlisted for Labour Court Judge positions

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2025 at 12:50hrs | Views
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has released the names of 46 candidates who have been shortlisted for consideration as Judges of the Labour Court.

In a statement issued on Friday, the JSC confirmed that interviews for the aspiring judges will take place on Monday, April 14. The interviews are part of a rigorous selection process aimed at identifying individuals with the highest standards of judicial integrity, legal expertise, and professionalism.

The Labour Court plays a pivotal role in adjudicating labour disputes and upholding employment rights in Zimbabwe. As such, the appointment of qualified and ethical judges is seen as essential to ensuring justice in the country's labour sector.

The JSC emphasized that the selection process is conducted in accordance with the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Judicial Service (Code of Ethics) Regulations of 2012. These frameworks are designed to ensure fairness, transparency, and merit-based appointments within the judiciary.

"This is a critical step in strengthening the country's legal system by appointing judges who are not only competent but are also committed to upholding the rule of law," said the JSC.

The public interviews are part of the JSC's continuing efforts to promote openness in the judiciary and allow stakeholders to assess the qualifications and suitability of candidates for judicial office.

The final appointments will be made following the completion of interviews and further assessments by the commission.

Source - The Herald
#JSC, #Judicial, #Labour

