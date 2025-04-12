Harare tops list of most corrupt provinces in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare has been named the most corrupt province in Zimbabwe based on the number of complaints received by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the commission's latest report.In its 2025 First Quarter Report, ZACC revealed that of the 183 corruption-related complaints recorded countrywide, a staggering 158 - representing 86 percent - originated from Harare alone. The capital far outpaced all other provinces, indicating a deep-rooted corruption problem in both public and private sectors.Trailing far behind was Gweru with 11 complaints (six percent), followed by Mutare with nine cases (five percent). Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West recorded five complaints each, while provinces such as Masvingo and Bulawayo registered no reports at all.ZACC Chairperson Mr. Michael Reza said the disparity in complaints between Harare and other provinces may not necessarily indicate a lower level of corruption elsewhere but could be attributed to limited public awareness and the absence of ZACC offices in some regions."It can be noted that other provinces recorded less than 10% of total reports received and this can be attributed to lack of public awareness of the existence of ZACC offices in these provinces," said Mr. Reza."The assertion is further supported by an increased number of reports being made in Harare by members of the public from provinces where the Commission already has established offices. There is, therefore, need for increased awareness raising."The report shows that ZACC received 67 complaints in January, 75 in February, and 41 in March. Out of the total reports, 75 percent (138 cases) were referred to the investigations department, while five cases were handed over to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, and six sent to the Asset Forfeiture and Recovery Unit.Mr. Reza also revealed that 34 cases are still under review by the Selection Committee, which plays a critical role in improving the quality of cases forwarded for investigation. However, he noted that most of the reported cases involved low-value corruption.Demographic data showed that of the 183 reports, 87 were against male individuals, 23 against females, 18 against organisations, and 55 involved unidentified individuals.In terms of enforcement, ZACC made 82 arrests during the quarter, comprising 54 males, 25 females, and three organisations. The commission completed 106 dockets, with 99 referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for trial, while seven were closed due to insufficient evidence.Fraud topped the list of crimes, with 45 cases referred for prosecution, followed by 21 cases of criminal abuse of office and 10 cases involving theft or theft of trust property. Other offenses included money laundering, smuggling, tax evasion, contempt of court, and violations of the Regional Town and Country Planning Act.ZACC also highlighted that it handled 99 high-profile cases during the quarter, with 26 referred for prosecution, while the remaining 73 were classified as general cases.The report paints a sobering picture of corruption levels in the country and underscores the urgent need for greater public engagement, increased visibility of ZACC across all provinces, and continued reforms to strengthen anti-corruption efforts.